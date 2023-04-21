Verstappen’s ‘threats’

The recent changes that Formula 1 is facing are not convincing many fans, but even more some drivers, or rather the direct protagonists of this sport. If the name of the two-time reigning world champion then appears in the list of opposites, ie Max Verstappenthe situation becomes even more delicate. It was precisely the Dutchman from Red Bull who admitted his unhappiness with the current period of F1 who, without too many problems, threatened to withdraw if the Circus were to continue with this type of regulatory changes or weekend format, not to mention the landing in other circuits less full of charm and tradition. Based on what has been said, another former world champion like Damon Hill also urged the number 1 to leave if he doesn’t feel at ease, but that’s not all.

The differences between Perez and Verstappen

On the podcast F1 Nation he has in fact expressed his opinion on the matter as well Pedro de la Rosa, former racing driver and now Aston Martin ambassador. According to the Spaniard, moreover, there is a better chance of seeing longer in F1 Sergio Perez than Verstappenthus explaining his reasons in favor of the Mexican: “We don’t really know if Perez can get enough once his contract is up – he has declared – I never look at how many years a driver has been in Formula 1, only his results and his hunger. Perez has proven to be a very consistent guy, always very hungry because he’s been on uncompetitive teams for most of his career. I therefore consider it very important that if you start your Formula 1 career in a winning team, or if you stay from the beginning of your Formula 1 career in a top team, it’s easy to lose interest or motivation towards the end. And this can be after five, eight or 14 years. But when you find yourself in a difficult situation, appreciate what you have. And what Checo has right now is extremely interesting. He can wake up every Sunday morning thinking that if I have a good day today, I can win this game. And that’s something we’ve been fighting for all our lives to be in this position. So I don’t think Checo will get tired, because he hasn’t had enough“.

Perez still in Red Bull

Apart from this opinion, De la Rosa does not believe that Perez’s days are numbered in Red Bull, and he does not believe that the Milton Keynes company can bet on another driver: “I really think that Checo will stay at Red Bullor that he should stay, because since joining Red Bull he has gotten stronger and stronger, race by race – he added – he showed that it is not easy to adapt to a big team, especially with this new Formula 1. There are very few drivers who, once launched into a new team, manage to behave well and adapt to the car. Most need a car that suits them. I think Checo is an example, because he managed to adapt the car to his driving style. The new Formula 1 cars are really complex, there are no tests and in addition you have to play with what engineers call ‘toys’, i.e. brake balancing, brake migration, engine braking, differential maps. It’s very complex. So I think now that Checo is doing so well, I don’t see how Red Bull can think of changing that“.

The future pilot of the AlphaTauri

The former McLaren driver finally focused on the Red Bull junior team, theAlpha Tauriand especially on the one who could make his debut next season if De Vries or Tsunoda fail to guarantee results, as requested by Red Bull Junior Team Director Helmut Marko: “If one of them doesn’t do a good job, and only time will tell – he continued – of course there will be a place available, maybe for Liam Lawson. It will also depend on what he does in Super Formula. If you win all the races, your chances of getting into Formula 1 are very high, no matter what category you are in. When I was in Formula 3000, in Japan, I always said that I had to win all the races, just so I would have the chance to do it, but without thinking about what Tsunoda, Nyck or Checo are doing. You have to give it your all and make sure you dominate. Today it’s not enough to win to have a chance in Formula 1, you have to dominate”.