Vampire Survivors is one of the big indie hits of 2022 (and continues to be in 2023). For the happiness of the players, more content is on the way, but of course the game will be shelved at some point. We can therefore hope for a following? According to the creator – Luca Galante – it is “unlikely“.

Interviewed by GameSpot, Galante explained that he could think of a Vampire Survivors 2 just in case he has an idea that allows him to offer something radically new. Furthermore, as Galante explains, Vampire Survivors is structured in such a way as to be able to insert both new content and new game mechanics, so “why make a sequel?”. Even a more spiritual following is not particularly interesting for the author.

It is a perfectly sensible reasoning both creatively and commercially, as Vampire Survivors has already garnered multiple fans who are more than ready to support the original work.

This is something similar to what Innersloth decided, which canceled the sequel to Among Us and opted to expand the already available game.