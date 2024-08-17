When Brad Wang started his first job in the tech industry, he marveled at how Silicon Valley had turned the drudgery of the workplace into a luxury of game rooms, nap nooks and hiking trails.

But beneath the ostentation was a kind of emptiness. He bounced from one software engineering job to another, toiling away at projects he considered pointless. At Google, for example, he worked for 15 months on an initiative that managers decided to pursue even though they knew it would never be launched.

“It’s like baking a cake that goes straight into the trash,” Wang said.

There’s a long tradition in the corporate world of showing up to work only to wonder: What’s the point? During the pandemic, tens of thousands of people joined the subreddit r/antiwork to share jokes about turning down boring work — and, more often than not, all work. The corporate office and its paperwork can turn even seemingly good jobs into soul-killing drudgery.

In a 2013 essay and later a book, the now-deceased radical anthropologist David Graeber suggested that economist John Maynard Keynes’s dream of a 15-hour workweek had never materialized because humans have invented millions of jobs so pointless that even the people doing them cannot justify their existence.

According to a study by Dutch economists Robert Dur and Max van Lent, a quarter of the workforce in rich countries considers their jobs to be potentially pointless. If workers find the work daunting and the job contributes nothing to society, what is the argument for keeping these jobs?

The stakes of that question have only grown as artificial intelligence makes strides. A recent estimate from Goldman Sachs found that generative AI could eventually automate activities equivalent to about 300 million full-time jobs worldwide — many of them in office roles such as managers and middle managers.

When imagining a future in which technology replaces humans, we tend to think of two extremes: an improvement in productivity for companies and a disaster for humans who will become obsolete.

However, there is a possibility somewhere in between these scenarios, where AI does away with some tasks that workers themselves consider meaningless and even psychologically degrading. If so, would these workers be better off?

Robots are experts at pattern recognition, meaning they excel at applying the same solution to a problem over and over again. When humans do something over and over again, they can make a mistake — but chatbots don’t get bored.

In Graeber’s book, he identified categories of useless labor, including “flunkies,” who make rich and important people seem richer and more important; “thugs,” who are hired for jobs that exist only because competing companies created similar roles; and “bureaucrats,” who some economists say are jobs that employees themselves consider useless and who produce work that could disappear tomorrow without any real effect on the world.

One candidate for “lackey” automation is the executive assistant. IBM allows users to create their own AI assistants. In Gmail, writers no longer have to compose their own responses, because the auto-reply generates options like “yes, that works for me.”

Kelly Eden, 45, is a writer who for years supplemented her magazine articles with administrative work, such as writing emails for entrepreneurs. One of Eden’s clients owned a chocolate company and paid her 50 cents a word to write his emails. This year, she told him she would start using ChatGPT.

Telemarketing qualifies as a “thuggish” job in Graeber’s assessment, because workers often sell products they know customers don’t want or need. Chatbots are good at this because they don’t care whether the task is satisfactory or whether customers are surly. Call centers like AT&T’s use AI to draft calls with customer service reps, which has made some reps feel like they’re training their own replacements.

Software engineering jobs can veer into “bureaucrat” territory. That’s what Wang felt when he wrote code that would never be used. As far as he could see, the only function this job served was to help his bosses get promoted. He’s well aware that much of this work could be automated.

But whether or not these jobs provide a sense of purpose, they do provide reliable wages. Many of the meaningless jobs that AI could perform have traditionally opened career fields to people in need of opportunity and training, serving as accelerators of class mobility: paralegals, secretaries, assistants. Economists worry that when those jobs disappear, the ones that replace them will bring lower wages, fewer opportunities for career advancement — and even less purpose.

Throughout history, technology has compensated for job loss with job creation.

For example, personal computing eliminated about 3.5 million jobs in the US, then created a huge industry and spurred many others.

Similarly, many workers displaced from their purposeless jobs by AI could find new roles emerging via the automation process.

Kevin Kelly, a co-founder of Wired who has written many books on technology, said he was somewhat optimistic about the effect AI would have on meaningless work. He said he believed that in part because workers might begin to ask deeper questions about what constitutes good work.

Kelly has laid out a cycle in the psychology of job automation. Stage 1: “A robot/computer can’t do what I do.” Stage 3: “Ok, it can do everything I do, except it needs me when it gets stuck, which is often.” Stage 5: “Wow, that was a job no human was supposed to do, but what about me?” The worker finds a new, more stimulating occupation, which brings us full circle to Stage 7: “I’m glad a robot can’t do what I do.”

“The species-level identity crisis that AI is promoting is a good thing,” Kelly said.

Some experts suggest that the crises brought on by automation could drive people into jobs with greater social value. Dutch historian Rutger Bregman started a “moral ambition” movement centered in the Netherlands. Workers who feel they are in meaningless jobs meet periodically to encourage each other to do something more worthwhile. There is also a fellowship for 24 morally ambitious people, which pays them to switch to jobs focused on fighting the tobacco industry or promoting sustainable meats.

David Autor, a labor economist at MIT who specializes in technology and jobs, said automated jobs are likely to require “AI nannies.” Companies will hire humans to edit the work AI does, whether legal reviews or marketing copy, and be on the lookout for AI’s propensity to “freak out.” Some people will benefit, particularly in jobs where AI handles projects that are easy and repetitive, while humans take on projects that are more complicated and variable.

But in many cases, humans will end up looking for errors in a mountain of AI-created content. Overseeing the dull work doesn’t promise to be better than doing it. “If AI does the work and people babysit AI, they’re going to get bored as hell,” Autor said.

Some of the jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI are those anchored in empathy and human connection, Autor said. That’s because machines don’t wear themselves out faking empathy. They can absorb endless amounts of abuse from customers.

The new roles created for humans would lose that emotional awkwardness, but they would also lose the joy that comes with it. For example, grocery store employees are finding that as self-checkout systems come to their stores, they have lost meaningful conversations with customers and now see mostly customers exasperated by self-checkout.

But even techno-optimists like Kelly argue that there is a certain inevitability to purposeless jobs. After all, purposelessness, as defined by Graeber, is in the eyes of the worker.

Many people have ambivalent relationships with their work. Given enough years of doing the same things, they may start to feel frustrated: at being small cogs in large systems, at responding to commands that make no sense, at the monotony. Such feelings of grievance might emerge even as they take on new roles, as the robot progresses in cycles.

Some people will seek out new roles; others might try to rework the parts of their jobs they find most irritating and find meaning in cheering up their colleagues. Some will seek broader economic solutions to the problems of work. Graeber saw universal basic income as one answer; OpenAI’s Sam Altman has also been an advocate of experiments with guaranteed income.

AI magnifies and complicates social problems related to work, but it is neither a reset nor a panacea — and while technology will transform work, it cannot displace people’s complicated feelings about it.

Wang predicts that automation of meaningless work will mean engineers will become even more creative when seeking promotions.

“These jobs exist because of selling a vision,” he said. “I’m afraid this is a problem that can’t be automated.”