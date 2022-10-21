Yes, according to Elon Musk, the upcoming ‘baby Tesla’ will be a dirt cheap device.

In 2022 there is still hardly a really cheap one Tesla. For the Model 3 it was once intended that it would cost 35,000 dollars, but that is now more than 50,000 dollars (in the Netherlands 51,990 euros). With today’s knowledge and factories, it is quite possible to be a little under that.

baby tesla

Fortunately, Elon Musk has not fallen on his mind in that regard either. During the third quarter review, Musk spoke briefly about the new ‘baby Tesla’. That’s confirmation that a Tesla is being worked on on a platform smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y. That’s all we know in terms of naming and bodywork, by the way, before we jump to conclusions about that.

Half as expensive

What the baby Tesla already has: costs. According to Musk, the small platform will be half as expensive as the current Model 3/Y platform. “For every Model 3, we can build two pieces of the upcoming small model.” Of course, this also means that the car can be sold more cheaply. Again, how cheap is not known, but then that $ 35,000 limit would suddenly be a bit more accessible. Maybe even less.

Production records

That of course means that there will be a lot more wear and so the baby Tesla has to be produced a lot more than other Teslas. Musk says the goal is to produce more copies of the newcomer than any other Tesla combined. Then you really have to work hard.

When?

Then the question that is always equated with an upcoming Tesla: when can we expect the baby Tesla? Completely in line with expectations: no idea. The focus is still on the Cybertruck and Semi at the moment, so it will be a few more years. (through InsideEVs)

