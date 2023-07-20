Will unregulated chocolate cars be able to circulate freely on the streets of Mexico? you still don’t know how to make an appointment in Repuve? Today you will read the new conditions in this regard and much more.

Not long ago, the federal authorities announced that they would begin an operation to remove unregulated chocolate cars from the streets of Mexico as a way of encouraging the legalization of foreign cars through the process in Repuve.

Today we bring good news for some, the owners of vehicles assembled or manufactured in the United States and Canada would have the opportunity to circulate without problem on the roads of the Republic for the summer holidays.

This was announced by the leader of odepafaGamaliel Cañedo Maciel, according to Terra, a website where it was specified that the agency launched a petition document to the government authorities of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Under the new agreement, the Chocolate cars could circulate on the roads of Mexico between July 24 and August 10dates the deal could be in effect.

If agreed, this would give owners of cars not yet regularized a guarantee to drive without fear of being stopped by police officers.

How to make an appointment at REPUVE in July 2023?

If you still do not regularize your car of foreign origin, you must hurry. Do not trust the deadline of next September 31, everything could happen.

today you will learn how to make an appointment in the Public Vehicular Registry (REPUVE) To later continue with the process, just consider that having an appointment in hand does not guarantee that your car will be nationalized.

He first step to get the appointment is to go to the following link: “https://regularizaauto.sspc.gob.mx/”, then select the federal entity in which you will carry out the procedure and then write your CURP, your VIN, email, telephone number and postal code.

Then select the module closest to your location, the date and time available.

After this, enter the website: “sates.gob.mx/pagosat” to fill out the receipt and print it. Then go to the bank to pay the amount. Then download the manifest at the link “sates.gob.mx/manifiesto.pdf” and print it.