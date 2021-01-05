Union Berlin is still looking for a new attacker, as Anthony Ujah, Joel Pohjanpalo and Max Kruse are currently injured three offensive forces. Sven Michel from SC Paderborn should be an issue with the Iron.
The picture reports that Michel is “according to reports” on the list of the current table fifth – apparently the cup game just before Christmas made a powerful impression. Because the SCP threw the Berliners two weeks ago with a 3-2 out of the DFB Cup, Michel advanced to the match winner with two goals. In the second half of the season he could soon score for, instead of against, the Iron.
A problem with a change is likely to be the transfer fee. The Ostwestfalen do not want to give their top performers below value in the middle of the season, insist on at least one million euros according to the tabloid.
Paderborn’s Managing Director Sport, Fabian Wohlgemuth, shared the picture with the fact that so far there has been “no official request” for Michel: “So it is not a topic that we are dealing with.” The advisor to the 30-year-old, who is still tied to the SCP until 2022, did not want to comment on the rumor.
