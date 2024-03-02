Unicorn Overlord, the new game from Vanillaware and ATLUS, is confirmed for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series There is no information on a PC version, to the sadness of many, but now a detail has emerged that leads one to believe that maybe a Windows version is coming.

Through ResetEra a user shared the link to one SEGA support pagewhich reports Unicorn Overload as also available on Windows.

The user also confirmed that all games on the page report their platforms correctly. Only Unicorn Overload includes this quirk.

The question obviously now is whether this is a correct detail revealed by mistake by SEGA before an official announcement, or whether it is a single human errordiscovered by the most passionate Unicorn Overlord fans who even dig into the support pages.

It's difficult to say: we will have to wait for confirmations or denials from Atlus and Vanillaware.