Jens Stoltenberg went to great lengths on Friday to portray NATO’s package for Ukraine as a success. He repeatedly listed the elements: the new command in Wiesbaden that coordinates military aid, the pledge of at least 40 billion euros for next year, the bilateral security agreements with Kyiv and further concrete commitments for air defense that are expected at the alliance’s summit in Washington next week. All of this is a “very strong package,” he said at his press conference before the summit, and a “bridge to NATO membership.”