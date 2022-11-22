Almost in the middle of this year, “Ugly Betty” became a trend “because” of Netflix: the successful RCN television series abandoned streaming and left thousands of fans heartbroken. Although the plot starring Ana María Orozco could be seen through the website of the aforementioned TV channel, viewers expected to reproduce the complete chapters on a platform similar to the red ‘big N’.

In this way, it was believed that HBO Max would be the new home of the popular soap opera. However, another service may soon host the episodes. This is Amazon Prime Video. What makes us think that? Well, the streamer has published an enigmatic tweet that has left many thinking.

“How many of you did six semesters of finance in San Marino?” Reads the publication of the official Amazon PV account. The phrase refers to what Patricia Fernández, one of the most beloved characters in “Ugly Betty”, said very often in her scenes.

For now, the information is still in the field of speculation, since there is no official announcement involved.

Within everything, the fans maintain the hope of seeing Betty again in streaming, and there is no shortage of reasons. The show was a huge milestone for Netflix and stayed in the top 10 most watched for virtually as long as it was on its content catalogue.