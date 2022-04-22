Some private equity firms are reportedly considering the purchase, although negotiations have only just begun.

Ubisoft has positioned itself as one of the most important companies in the video game industry. It continues to support its most famous franchises, although that does not stop it from exploring other paths with a finished Roller Champions and unannounced projects. All this work has given the company a great value on the marketand the latest information indicates that this could be sold in the future.

Sources cannot say that Ubisoft is seriously considering its sale.According Bloombergwho has spoken with people close to this operation, several private equity firms they would be considering the acquisition of Ubisoft. Among them are Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co., two companies specialized in investments and asset management. Despite this, the negotiation would be in a very early stage and the sources cannot assure that Ubisoft is seriously considering its sale.

Representatives of Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. have not shared statements on the matter, while Ubisoft reminds its employees via email that the company “has built a strong portfolio and is ideally positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the rapid growth of the industry”. In addition, this interest in the acquisition of Ubisoft has increased the value of the same a eleven% in a few hours.

Although potential buyers are not involved in the video game sector, we will continue to monitor the evolution of this news. In the end, 2022 is the year of acquisitionsor at least that is what we have seen after two informative bombardments: the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, and that of Bungie by Sony.

More about: Ubisoft, Buy studios and Bloomberg.