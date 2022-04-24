According to Bloomberg, the financial companies Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. are two of the largest companies that were keeping an eye on the possibility of acquiring Ubisoft – which would result in an amicable takeover, unlike the Vivendi takeover attempt a few years ago.

Unfortunately or fortunately, therefore, it would not be an acquisition by Sony or Microsoftbut this does not mean that there is not behind an attempt to resell the aforementioned Sony or Microsoft, which in recent years have not disdained spending large capital on acquisitions, such as the more than three billion spent by Sony to acquire Bungie or the titanic almost-70 billion Microsoft for the group Activision-Blizzard-King.

The value of Ubisoft’s shares has dropped significantly even though rumors of a possible acquisition are apparently causing it to rise. Bloomberg was told that Ubisoft “Has built a strong portfolio and is ideally positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the rapid growth of the industry”but did not mention any acquisitions.

Source: Playstation Lifestyle