The value of the shares of Ubisoft it has lowered a lot, and if it was enough to spread the news that several companies willing to acquire Ubisoft to raise it, on the other hand it has contributed to creating further speculations on the acquisition of the French giant.

In all this, the insider and journalist Jeff Grubb replied to a tweet repeating that he was serious when he said the Activision acquisition had rocked the market, but not necessarily that Microsoft would add companies to the shopping list. “[Intendevo] Except that each company was weighing its position on a potential acquisition and / or merger ”.

When I said earlier this year that every company was freaking out about the ATVI acquisition, I meant it. Doesn’t mean MS is buying anyone. Just that every company was considering their position regarding a potential acquisition and / or merger. https://t.co/BCyzDq7Lo8 – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 23, 2022



Basically, therefore, Ubisoft does not completely close the possibility of an acquisition, Microsoft will wait a little longer – at least until the conclusion of the agreement with the group Activision-Blizzard-Kingprobably – but it is not certain that there may not be “minor” acquisitions in sight.

On the other hand, we must not forget that there is an important competitor who would have free rein in Microsoft’s “hospitalization period” after the last acquisition: Sony, which, according to Jeff Grubb himself, is about to announce a deemed larger acquisition of Kojima Productions. Could it be Ubisoft?