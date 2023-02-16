Something that has had different journalists from the world of video games and technology in doubt is knowing if this year we will see another edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). And it is that to this day the registrations have not been opened to be able to attend, and although nothing has yet been confirmed by the ESA, there are some companies that have already jumped on the ship. One of them is Ubisoft, who mention that they have every intention of stepping on the Los Angeles convention center, in case it “is done”. This was revealed in a business call with Yves Guillemot, who says that the developer will be there if it takes place, promising that they will show many things. Something that should be noted is that the video game fair already has a supposed date of celebration, which would take place from June 13 to 16, but it is not entirely clear if it will take place. There have even been reports by the media, which would be stating that major companies such as Nintendo, Sony and Xbox will not be present. For its part, an event that is more than confirmed is the Summer Gamefest, which will expand over time, starting things similar to what could be a live show. But then they plan to have it face-to-face, so it would be that celebration that supplants E3, or at least it is the plan that is being perceived in the industry. Via: VGC



Editor's note: At least there is interest in entering the fair, but now it only remains to know if it is going to be done or not. It is a matter of waiting to know the verdict from the ESA.

