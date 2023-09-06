Mexico will know this Wednesday if the 2024 presidential elections will be defined for the first time between two women, the former mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum and the opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, who is already waiting for her rival.

By late afternoon, Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist, should be proclaimed the winner of the poll. open to the population organized by the pro-government National Regeneration Movement (Morena, left) to decide their candidate.

physics by profession, Sheinbaum leads former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in the intention to vote, according to two opinion polls recently published in Mexican media.

If the trends are confirmed, Sheinbaum will face Senator Gálvez, 60, officially inaugurated last Sunday after having dominated the internal elections of a front of opposition parties in June.

Second Latin American economy and main partner of the United States, Mexico could be governed next year by a woman for the first time since its independence in 1821.

The former Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, is also a candidate for Morena. Photo: Sashenka Gutierrez / Efe

The announcement of the results of the internal election represents a unity test for Morena, favorite for the 2024 elections, majority in Parliament and ruler in 23 of the 32 Mexican states.

Very popular, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador boasted on Tuesday that he had not “tipped the scales” in favor of any candidate. “The finger (the designation of the candidate by the outgoing president) is over, it will be the people who were consulted in the survey” who decide, he said.

Ebrard -Sheinbaum’s main opponent- stayed in a hotel on Tuesday with his team, after denouncing irregularities in the consultation. “I remain very concerned about the ongoing poll process,” he wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) social network Monday, citing “problems” in the poll of 12,000 voters.

If he were not the winner, Ebrard could leave Morena, according to rumors. Joking, the candidate Gálvez has even offered to join her campaign.

Supporters of the governor and candidate Claudia Sheinbaum.

Who will be the candidates?

If confirmed, the duel between Sheinbaum and Gálvez promises to be a clash of origins, personalities and styles. The granddaughter of Jewish grandparents from Bulgaria and Lithuania, Sheinbaum exhibits a reserved and prudent demeanor, without charisma, according to her opponents.

“I am the daughter of 68,” says the former mayor, who claims the heritage of social struggles and never having belonged to the PRI, the old hegemonic party for 70 years in the 20th century.

Coming from the capital’s intellectual bourgeoisie, Sheinbaum promises to continue the policies of the outgoing López Obrador, limited to a single term of six years, according to the Constitution.

On behalf of Morena, he affirms that he will defend the poorest, including indigenous communities, and celebrates the good macroeconomic results of the current government (strong currency, healthy finances).

With this party in Xalapa we conclude our first tour of Mexico, together and together we will take the next step. With enormous love for our country and our people, we say: we are present and we are future. It is time for the 4T and it is time for women. Thank you Veracruz! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uRanxfHf6L — Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) August 28, 2023

For her part, often dressed in garments of indigenous tradition, The opposition candidate Gálvez is originally from a town in the central state of Hidalgo. Xóchitl (flower in the Nahuatl language) was born into a poor family, to an indigenous Otomi father and a mestizo mother. A successful engineer and entrepreneur, Gálvez does not hesitate to pepper her speech with profanity.

“My golden rule: I don’t want thieves, nor lazy, nor assholes,” he repeated on Monday in an interview with AFP, the day after his appointment. He also confirmed that he will fight violence with “ovaries”.

Gálvez further challenged Sheinbaum to campaign on her own, without help from the president. “She (Sheinbaum) can alone, tell her: (…) ‘you dedicate yourself to governing and let me be the candidate,'” she said in the interview.

Xóchitl Gálvez, candidate for the presidency of Mexico in 2024.

“Because then I would have to be facing the President of the Republic and her, and it is an unequal contest,” he added.

Politically, Gálvez declares herself liberal and progressive, synthesizing the ideas of the three parties that support her: the economic liberalism of the right-wing PAN, the ideal of social justice of the left-wing PRD, and the institutional heritage of the PRI.

“With me, there will be no turning back to the rights won, both by the LGBTQ community and by women,” she promised.

Riding on the popularity of López Obrador, Sheinbaum is the favorite to win the presidency against Gálvez, according to two recent polls. Combative, Xóchitl believes that she can regain ground after having awakened and unified the opposition in just two months of campaigning.

