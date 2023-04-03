Aidan O’Brien is the most successful trainer in the history of the 2,000 Guineas, one of the three classics of the British flat horse racing season. However, the Irishman is currently in the midst of his joint-longest drought since he won the first of his 10 titles in 1998.

O’Brien has been knocked off his perch by three different trainers, including Charlie Appleby last season, who triumphed with Coroebus. O’Brien is well placed to strike back in 2023 with two outstanding horses available to thrust him back into the winners’ circle.

Auguste Rodin

If you’re picking a bet on horse racing, you will be splitting hairs between the two best charges out of O’Brien’s yard for the 2,000 Guineas. Auguste Rodin might have a slight edge over his stable-mate Little Big Bear, but there is little to choose between the two horses. Auguste Rodin arguably might have the stronger credentials to win the Triple Crown if he can secure the 2,000 Guineas as he is suited to longer distances in the minds of some pundits.

The Irish thoroughbred made his debut last season in Curragh but started off with a defeat at the hands of Crytpo Force in a disappointing performance as the leading contender. Seamie Heffernan took the reins from Ryan Moore for his second outing and he duly delivered a response at Naas to secure his first victory with a two-length victory over Shadowed. Moore returned to the saddle later in the campaign for the Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown where the Irish thoroughbred displayed his pace down the stretch after a slow start to beat out Caroline Street among a litany of other strong competitors.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Big future for this one! 🤩<br><br>Auguste Rodin cruises to the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes 🥇<br><br>A record-breaking 11TH win in the race of Aidan O’Brien! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ITVRacing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ITVRacing</a> | <a href=”https://twitter.com/DoncasterRaces?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@DoncasterRaces</a> | <a href=”https://twitter.com/Ballydoyle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Ballydoyle</a> <a href=”https://t.co/pUzLl65Van”>pic.twitter.com/pUzLl65Van</a></p>— ITV Racing (@itvracing) <a href=”https://twitter.com/itvracing/status/1583831020737921025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

He closed out the season in Doncaster with a statement win in the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes, dominating the rest of the field to take the crown, finishing three-and-a-half lengths ahead of John Gosden’s Epictetus. All eyes will be on Auguste Rodin at Newmarket for the Guineas to see if he can further enhance his reputation.

Little Big Bear

Little Big Bear is the other premier horse out of O’Brien’s yard that will be challenging for the 2,000 Guineas. He too started off his career in Curragh with Moore in the saddle at the Irish EBF Maiden and was the leading contender, but he was caught off guard by the pace of Tough Talk to lose his first race by a short head. Like his stable-mate, Little Big Bear issued the perfect response by winning his remaining four races of the campaign to set up a potential duel with Auguste Rodin in the 2,000 Guineas.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/euB5OUKav7E” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Heffernan took the reins for his second race in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Naas and delivered a dominant performance to defeat his nearest rival Alexis Zorba by three lengths. He made his first appearance at Royal Ascot in the Windsor Castle Stakes. The Irish thoroughbred was named the favorite for the race and had to work hard to close out his first major crown, beating out Rocket Rodney by a neck in a close contest. He was even better in his near appearance in the Anglesey Stakes on his return to Curragh, easing over the line ahead of the field.

Little Big Bear made his last appearance of the season in Curragh in August and produced his best display of the term. No one in the field could come close to O’Brien’s charge on the day as he stormed to a seven-length victory in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes. If he can produce that form at the Guineas he will be a difficult horse to stop.