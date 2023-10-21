What does it take to destroy a nexus, a place, real or virtual, where people go because they hope to find other people with whom they want to interact? To what extent does their experience have to get worse for them to stop coming, starting a kind of mortal spiral? Elon Musk might be finding out.

In many ways, modern technology has dramatically reduced the importance of distance, and not just physical distance, but other more abstract distances as well. It has never been as easy as now to interact with people from different countries, professions and social strata. But even in this shrinking world there are linkages sustained by what economists call network externalities. The world’s great financial centers are nexuses: people do business in New York or London because many others do the same. In a more abstract sense, the US dollar is a nexus: people make payments in dollars and hold US securities because much of the world depends on those same assets.

The self-reinforcing nature of the links makes them very durable. New York became the largest city in the United States thanks in large part to the Erie Canal, but it remains the most populous metropolis in the country a century and a half after the canals became basically irrelevant to the economy, because some companies , especially in the financial sector, see great advantages in being close to other companies with similar activities.

In a deeper sense, the dollar’s international role reflects the same kind of logic. The dollar became the primary international currency—basically becoming to other national currencies what money is to other goods—when the United States came to dominate the world economy.

America’s economic hegemony is much less noticeable today, but people still use dollars for cross-border business, mainly because so many other people do the same. Foreign exchange markets typically involve exchanging currencies for dollars; Contracts are billed in dollars to minimize risk due to the prevalence of dollar-denominated loans, and companies borrow in dollars because their contracts are also in dollars. And despite the constant hype about the imminent demise of the greenback’s international prominence, that prominence appears to be as strong as ever. Although bonds are very persistent, their durability is not unlimited. If New York really became the horrible place Republicans claim it to be, their financial hegemony would surely end. If the United States were to default on its debts as a result of calculated brinkmanship, the dollar could be dethroned.

At the moment, none of this is happening. But X, formerly Twitter, could soon offer a lesson in what it takes to make a nexus implode.

Twitter, between its founding in 2006 and its acquisition by Musk last year, had become an important public square, a place where people who knew something about a topic could share their knowledge. Like many of my fellow journalists and academics, I used Twitter to find out interesting news. This social network was especially important as a source of links, both to serious reports and new research.

I don’t want to romanticize pre-Musk Twitter. There was always a lot of misinformation and antisocial behavior on the platform. I stopped reading responses from people I don’t follow a long time ago, in part because anyone with a large following was getting too many responses to keep up with, but also because the ad hominem hostility of many analysts became tiresome. . Still, Twitter, used carefully, was very useful, especially when important events occurred.

However, under Musk, the experience has been steadily getting worse. Blue ticks, which used to be a form of verification, became something you paid for and are now often a sign that you’re a troll (no, I didn’t pay for mine). Musk has turned the platform into a safe space for vaccine deniers, anti-Semites and others. And not long ago, .

The Middle East crisis has been the first big test for the platform muskifiedand my perception, shared by many, is that it is obtaining terrible results.

Is this the turning point? I don’t have concrete data, but my feeling is that it could be. More and more people I follow are posting useful material on other platforms, especially Threads and Bluesky (which is invite-only at the moment, but growing quickly).

It’s true that people still look at be declining, in part because some of us are reluctant to act as providers of free content for a man who promotes white supremacists. And the number of useful things on other platforms is increasing rapidly, making X less essential. This is exactly what one would expect to see if X were entering a death spiral. It takes a lot to destroy a well-established nexus, but it seems increasingly certain that Elon Musk is up to the task.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023 Translation of News Clips

