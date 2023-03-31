Twitter it is one of the most famous and appreciated social networks ever, despite having recorded a significant decline after the acquisition of Musk. After all, not all users approve of the new CEO’s approach and changes. However, today we are not here to talk about this, but to update you on an issue that had greatly interested the world of the web: a part of social media source code had been leaked on GitHub! Here is all the news about it!

Will Twitter be able to track down the source code leaker? Here’s the news!

If you follow us assiduously and love to stay updated on everything related to the world of social networks then you certainly haven’t missed the latest news we told you about here: a part of the Twitter source code has in fact been posted on GitHub creating not a few problems, as it could be used by any attackers to find security vulnerabilities and hack the social network.

The situation is quite critical and Twitter obviously promptly had the code removed. However, it was not yet known how long all this had been circulating nor who had been the author of the leak. But now the situation it would seem to unlock at least partially.

First we know that the leak dates back to January 2023, and the code remained available until it was removed on Friday, March 24, making the initial fears even more valid. However Twitter has also managed to obtain a subpoena for the leaker these days. Which means GitHub will now have until April 3 to provide identifying information about the user in question, including “name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), email address(es), social media profile details and IP address(es) for the associated user(s)“.

Furthermore, to avoid further risks, the court also ordered that the same must also happen for all “users who have posted, uploaded, downloaded or modified the data“. In short, a potentially serious situation which we hope will be resolved as soon as possible!