New presidential elections will be held in Turkey on Sunday. The opposition poses a serious threat to Erdogan for the first time in twenty years, says correspondent Toon Beemsterboer. Can Erdogan continue his autocracy, or will the country go back to democracy?
- Guest:
- Toon Beemsterboer
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma
- Edit:
- Bass van Win
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Breathe Altan/AFP
#Turkey #democracy #elections
