It’s official that tula rodriguez He will return to hosting a program, but this time at the ATV television station. As the news broke, there was much talk about the possibility that she would step on the set of the Magaly Medina program to clarify her pending quarrels. Along these lines, there were those who came to speculate about whether Tula would also appear in a new reality show led by Gisela Valcárcel.

Although Tula and Gisela are not friends, there is a character that unites them and it is the late former general manager Javier Carmona, who, at the time, began a sentimental relationship with each of them. In addition, as is recalled, on multiple occasions, “Señito” has not made a problem having her TV rival Rodrigo González or her ex-partner Roberto Martínez as guests on her program.

Tula Rodríguez and Gisela Valcárcel together in reality?

In an interview with a local media outlet, the former host of “En boca de todos” responded to the rumors that she would be part of a new reality show hosted by Gisela Valcárcel.

“ Look, I’m going to be where I feel comfortable and I’ve received invitations of all kinds. Where you see me is where I want to be. Where I am not, it is because I do not want to . I would not like to go into dimes and bickering because it does not work. I have always said no and I will continue like this, ”Tula Rodríguez told Infobae.

In the same way, he categorically denied collaborating with the ‘Señito’ in any social cause. “The answer is already done,” she said.

Gisela Valcárcel and Tula Rodríguez participated in the 2021 Telethon, but separately. Photo: composition Gisela Valcárcel/Instagram, Tula Rodríguez/Instagram

Would Magaly be willing to have Tula Rodríguez on her set?

Because the news of Tula Rodríguez’s entry into ATV raised several questions, such as that she could attend Magaly Medina’s program as a guest, “Urraca” decided to speak out to clarify the issue.

In this regard, the host expressed the following: “Look, to begin with, I think that for her there are no plans here, that is what I know, but since I am not the owner of the channel, I could not tell you more. Now, I interview everyone, dog, parakeet and cat, but right now she has nothing new to tell.”

Magaly Medina explains why she will not invite Tula Rodríguez to the set. Photo: LR composition / ATV capture / América TV capture

Tula Rodríguez “hits” Magaly by saying that she would not go to her program

Also, at an ATV press conference, Tula Rodríguez was asked if she would go to the set of Magaly Medina, with whom she has had bickering in the past. After giving details about the new space that she will lead hand in hand with Sheyla Rojas, the former host explained: “I would not go, one, because they have not invited me. Two, sorry, but the truth is that I’m not interested in going”.