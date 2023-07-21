Friday the 21st of July will be a date that football fans will remember for the rest of their lives. The illusion of seeing Lionel Messi finish his career with FC Barcelona vanished due to the serious financial problems facing the Catalans.
Leo’s new house? Inter Miami.
After winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022, Messi paid off all existing debts with the soccer union. Now, what he is looking for is a place to enjoy what he has achieved over the years and offer the best possible quality of life to his entire family.
The boy who captivated the world and just began to talk about you with the ball, will debut with Inter Miami next Friday, July 21, when he faces none other than the Blue Cross Machine.
Those led by Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti are not doing well in the 2023 Apertura tournament. They started with three straight losses; Ricardo already spent his first courage of the semester. However, nothing is lost for him. Blue Cross.
Back in 2014 Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti welcomed a world football legend, and he did so by beating him by the slightest difference, in a match in which the star went out, rudely missing a penalty.
Who was that genius whose debut was ruined by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti?
We are talking about Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who joined the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro ahead of the 2014 Apertura tournament, and Ferretti, directing tigersbeat him 1-0 with a goal from ‘Gringo’ Torres at the La Corregidora stadium, in a duel corresponding to the MX Cup.
Will Lionel Messi’s debut also ruin him?
