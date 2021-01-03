Ranbir Kapoor’s new film has been announced on the occasion of New Year. The teaser of the film ‘Animal’ directed by ‘Kabir Singh’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also been released on social media. Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have already been cast alongside Ranbir in the film. Now the news is coming that another heroine is to be cast in this film, for which Trupti Dimri’s name is being called the final.

According to a report by our colleague ‘Filmfare’, there are 2 heroines in the film. Parineeti Chopra is the finalist for the first, while several big heroines have auditioned for the second character. Sara Ali Khan’s name is also included in these big heroines, whose discussion had also surfaced on social media recently. However, if sources are to be believed, the makers have liked Tripti Dimri’s audition more than Sara Ali Khan and they have almost finalized Tripti’s name.

If these four actors are cast together in this film then it will be interesting to watch because Ranbir, Parineeti, Anil Kapoor and Trupti Dimri have never worked together. Trupti has previously worked in only 2 films ‘Laila Majnu’ and ‘Bulbul’. Now it has to be seen whether Tripti’s name is finalized in the film or that of someone else.

