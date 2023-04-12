Former President of the United States (2017-2021), donald trump, gave his first interview to the media on Tuesday after being charged with 34 charges for falsification of business records by a New York jury.

The former president spoke with Tucker Carlson, about foxnewsabout the judicial process against him, he returned to allege persecution by the Democrats and referred to his presidential candidacy for the 2024 election.

Will he withdraw from the race? This she said.

About the judicial process

In the television interview he gave after his indictment related to irregular payments to get porn actress Stormy Daniels To keep quiet about a sexual relationship the two had, Trump referred to the day of the arraignment in the courthouse in Manhattan and said that it was “horrible”.

“People were crying, people who worked there. They told me they were sorry,” said the Republican.

The former president also told journalist Tucker Carlson that he is the victim of persecution by Democratic prosecutors who, he says, are using old Soviet Republic tactics to arrest him and remove him from the presidential race.

He added that several officials, including Democrats, they have assured him that the jury really “doesn’t have a case” against him and that he has committed no crime.

Former US President Donald Trump sits at a table with his defense team in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Photo: Seth WENIG / POOL / AFP

The former president further stated that will not withdraw his presidential candidacy even if he is convicted of the 34 counts of forgery thatthat a grand jury indicted him.

When asked if he would leave the electoral race if found guilty by the New York Justice, Trump responded that he would “never defect.”

“I would never give up. It’s not my thing, I wouldn’t do it,” he emphasized.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden and said that he does not see it possible for the current president to run for a new term.

“I don’t think he can (run as a candidate),” Trump said of Biden, adding that “it’s not about age… there’s just something wrong (with him).”

It's not about age (…) there's just something wrong (with him)

“I just don’t see Biden doing it from a mental and physical standpoint. I don’t see it,” he added.

Trump and other senior Republicans have insisted that Biden’s mental acuity and his apparent weakness.

Just this week President Joe Biden said in an interview with NBC that his plan is to run for re-election in November 2024 although it is not yet ready to make the official announcement.

“I plan to introduce myself, but we’re not ready to announce it yet,” he said.

President Joe Biden said in an interview with NBC that his plan is to run for re-election.

The war in Ukraine

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Trump said in the interview that it is something that would not have happened if he was still in the White House and even assured that he spoke with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, about it when he was president.

“I could see that he loved Ukraine, he considers it part of Russia,” Trump said, criticizing the current US policy towards the war, especially the military support given to the Ukrainian government.

“Biden is so committed to Ukraine. What if it’s not a winnable war?” the former president said. “They have taken the military apparatus that I rebuilt and gave it all to (the) Ukraine,” he added.

The city became a strategic defense point for Ukraine.

The US has sent more than $70 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began, including humanitarian, military and financial support, according to data from the Kiel Institute for World Economy.

The latest aid package, announced last week, was in the amount of $2.6 billion that includes additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system and Nasams.

The former president also spoke on Tuesday about Xi Jinping, the president of China, of whom he affirmed that he is a brilliant man and on other issues such as nuclear weapons in the world or the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

