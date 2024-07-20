Will he really do it? Or not? While American voters are only casting their ballots in November, the decision seems to have long been made on Wall Street: Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.

How convinced investors are of this is currently shown by a number of examples on the stock market, including First Solar, a manufacturer of solar modules. First Solar stands for the energy transition like no other company in America; the share price reached a record high just in June. But since Trump became the favorite for the presidency, everything has changed. After all, he thinks little of renewable energies and is hardly concerned about climate change. Most recently, First Solar’s share price lost eight percent in just a few days.