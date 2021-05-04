The premises of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been searched in the wake of the Ukraine affair. Now the former US president is also threatened with trouble, as an ex-confidante assures.

Update from May 1st, 3:45 p.m .: Does Donald Trump face trouble with the searches of his attorney Rudy Giuliani’s residence and office? Michael Cohen firmly believes that the Republican’s former legal representative expects that Trump’s supposed friend will make a deal to avoid being behind bars. “There’s no doubt he’s nervous. And there is a reason for that, because he knows the unlimited power of the Southern District of New York and they will use this power, ”said Cohen in one CNN-Interview of the investigation into Giuliani, former mayor of New York.

It is absolutely clear that the 76-year-old “has no interest in going to prison and spending his golden years behind bars”. And Giuliani will have no problems delivering Trump to the knife, Cohen is sure: “There was never a relationship between the two. Before Donald became president, Rudy didn’t like Donald, and Donald certainly didn’t like Rudy either. I think so Rudy would drop Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely.”

In 2018, Cohen admitted illegal campaign financing and tax fraud, as well as paying hush money to previous Donald Trump affairs, in court – he was sentenced to three years in prison. Giuliani will not want to go this way and therefore unpack about Trump, his son Donald Jr., daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. Cohen claims to have warned Trump’s current lawyer: “I told him. He’ll be the next to be pushed in front of the bus (by Trump). “

Cohen doesn’t think too big of Giuliani anyway: “We have no idea how far-reaching this investigation will be in the end, because Rudy is an idiot. That’s the problem. Rudy drinks too much. Rudy behaves so erratically, who knows what you’ll find on his phones and computers? ”Trump would rather not know.

Trump rages about the house search at his lawyer Giuliani – ex-President speaks of corruption

Update from April 30th, 12:15 p.m .: Donald Trump reacts furiously to the investigation against his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, whose home and office have been searched. On the TV station Fox the former US president defended the former New York mayor, calling him a “great patriot. He does these things – he loves this country and they ransack his apartment. “This approach is” so unfair “, the Republican accuses the authorities of using” double standards “,” as you have never seen it before. “

“I don’t know what they’re looking for, what they’re doing. They say it has to do with papers, lobby allegations, “Trump continues to rage:” It’s a very, very unfair situation. You have to understand Rudy. Rudy loves this country so much. It is so terrible to see what is happening in our country – the corruption, all the problems. And then they chase Rudy Giuliani. That’s just sad. “

Investigation against Trump attorney Giuliani: Electronic items confiscated

First report from April 29th:

New York City – So far, Donald Trump has probably protected him – now Rudy Giuliani has to answer before the law. Police raided the residence and office of the former New York City Mayor. Electronic items were confiscated, reported the New York Times citing anonymous sources.

According to reports from the newspaper and the television station, this is what happens CNN and NBC about the 75-year-old’s involvement in the Ukraine affair. This had led to the first impeachment proceedings against ex-President Donald Trump * (74). Giuliani is Trump’s lawyer. US media had repeatedly reported that Giuliani’s prosecution had previously been blocked by Trump – but now the Democrat Joe Biden * (78) is in office. The seizure therefore marks a turning point.

Investigations allegedly focus on the Ukraine affair

Trump’s camp had tried to link Biden’s son Hunter with alleged dodgy deals in Ukraine. Giuliani urged the Ukrainian authorities to investigate Biden senior and junior, allegedly in vain. The New York Times reports that the investigation is also focusing on whether Giuliani exercised unfair influence over the Trump administration on behalf of businessmen from Ukraine.

The authorization by a judge to inspect a property with a lawyer, especially that of an ex-president, is rare – so it can be assumed that there are already clear indications against the former New York mayor. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

