Former US President Donald Trump is likely to soon face criminal charges for paying $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. However, that Trump will be arrested by the police on Tuesday, as he claims, is almost certainly false.
Although Trump has been taken to court countless times in his life, the former president has never actually been prosecuted. However, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg seems to be changing that now. According to well-informed American media, Bragg is making the very last preparations for a criminal case against Trump. An indictment could follow as early as next week.
The case revolves around porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had an affair in 2006. When Daniels – real name Stephanie Clifford – threatened to blow the whistle, she was paid $ 130,000 by Trump’s then lawyer Michael Cohen. However, that payment – coincidentally just before the 2016 presidential election – was made at his behest, prosecutor Bragg says.
If indicted, Trump would be the first former president to face criminal charges. But the case is spicy for more reasons. Criminal charges could affect the presidential race in 2024. The flamboyant businessman announced last November that he wants to dethrone Biden and throw himself into the Republican race. Trump, 76, is currently leading in the polls, ahead of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who everyone expects to run for office.
White collar crime
I’m surprised, this smacks of political persecution
Once an indictment follows, it will be at least a year before Trump actually stands trial. That’s the turnaround time for an average New York case, says Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan, New York. “And Trump’s case is also very atypical.” It significantly increases the likelihood of Trump being in court in the middle of campaign time or even after the election.
Step one, however, is actual prosecution. According to Trump himself, he will be arrested next Tuesday, he said on his own social medium Truth Social on Saturday. However, it is completely unclear how he got there. The public prosecutor has not responded and according to its own spokesperson, the ex-president has not received a message from the Public Prosecution Service.
A quick charge nevertheless seems logical. This month Trump was called to appear before a so-called ‘Grand Jury’. Such a call is a condition for possible prosecution in the US.
However, a real arrest, in which the police lift Trump from his bed at home in Florida or elsewhere, is very unlikely, according to legal experts. In “white collar crime” cases, the prosecutor usually makes an appointment with the defense attorneys. The suspect then neatly reports to the prosecutor on the agreed date and time. In Trump’s case, he will then travel to his former home city of New York.
Fingerprints
Moreover, Trump will not be placed in custody. Given his fame and because he is participating in the presidential elections, the judge will not consider him a flight risk. In that case, the former president will almost certainly be immediately released on bail. At most, he must transfer a hefty deposit.
Nevertheless, this form of arrest remains painful. Trump’s fingerprints are taken and a police photo is taken of him. In America, this ‘mugshot’ is also shared with the press, so that Trump ends up in a row of celebrity mugshots that can be found on the internet forever.
Trump himself claims to have done nothing wrong. He denies both the affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and that he had to pay hush money. According to him, there is a political persecution by Democratic prosecutor Alvin Bragg.
Various Republican leaders have also expressed themselves in similar terms. Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives said any prosecution would be an “outrageous abuse of power.” Mike Pence, vice president under Trump, claimed to Breitbart News that he was surprised. “This smacks of political persecution.”
Capitol attack
If the case ends with a fizzle for Trump, he is far from out of trouble. There are several other investigations against him, including interference in the presidential election in the state of Georgia. Even more explosive is the investigation into his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 by thousands of Trump supporters. Trump’s taking of countless confidential top secret documents after his resignation is also under investigation.
