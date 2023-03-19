Although Trump has been taken to court countless times in his life, the former president has never actually been prosecuted. However, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg seems to be changing that now. According to well-informed American media, Bragg is making the very last preparations for a criminal case against Trump. An indictment could follow as early as next week.

The case revolves around porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had an affair in 2006. When Daniels – real name Stephanie Clifford – threatened to blow the whistle, she was paid $ 130,000 by Trump’s then lawyer Michael Cohen. However, that payment – coincidentally just before the 2016 presidential election – was made at his behest, prosecutor Bragg says.

If indicted, Trump would be the first former president to face criminal charges. But the case is spicy for more reasons. Criminal charges could affect the presidential race in 2024. The flamboyant businessman announced last November that he wants to dethrone Biden and throw himself into the Republican race. Trump, 76, is currently leading in the polls, ahead of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who everyone expects to run for office.