Like every week, Netflix changes its movies and series to suit its users. In recent days, streaming has launched “Trol”, a Norwegian film that in a few days reached number one on the list of the most watched in Peru. With viewers enjoying the plot, more than one wonders if it will have a sequel.

What is “Troll” about? The tape takes us to meet Nora and her father, who tells her about trolls and how, beyond being a myth, they are real. 20 years later, young paleontologists are delving into strange territory. Nora, as part of the team, finds a strange fossil.

Following an explosion in the mountains of Norway, this activity awakens an ancient troll. The police appoint Nora to stop him before chaos comes to town.

Will “Troll” have a sequel on Netflix?

In conversation with What’s on Netflix, Roar Uthaug, director of the film and producers spen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud spoke about the fate of the story and if a sequel was possible.