To the delight of the fans, the second season of euphoria has started with its weekly broadcasts. The hit HBO series starring Zendaya is in its second installment and viewers are beyond excited with the drama- and emotion-laden stories, as well as the explicit content viewers are used to.

With the success that drives the continuity of its plot, it is possible that the renewal of the title for its third installment will soon be announced, which could come with a key cameo: Tom Holland.

Tom Holland wants to act alongside Zendaya in the HBO Max series Euphoria.

During the promotional tour of Spiderman: no way home, the famous Peter Parker of the MCU made it clear his desire to act in the production. Now, in an interview with IMDB, the stars of the show have revealed what role he should have and how this special participation could take place.

“Spiderman! In a fantasy sequence. You never know with Sam (Levinson, director, creator and writer). it’s possible ”, mentioned effusively Nina King (Rue’s mother in fiction). To this, Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard) added the following: “I really feel like we need Spider-Man to come save the day. In East Highland we are terrible”.

For her part, Maude Apatow (Lexie Howard, Cassie’s sister) believes that it should be a full-fledged crossover, with which Sweeney totally agrees: “‘Euphoria’ meets MCU,” he said with a laugh.

What did Zendaya say?

Zendaya had previously commented that “I was going to talk to some people from HBO”, as Holland revealed that he had visited the set of the series “at least 30 times”.

Their requests could come true for the third season and the popular MJ of the Spiderman trilogy couldn’t be happier that it happened. However, this time, he was a bit more realistic than his Euphoria co-stars: “ I don’t know what Disney would make of that crossover, but yeah!” .