Tom Holland it would seem willing to stay inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an interpreter of Spider-Man. The British actor, according to a report, would have signed a new contract that will allow him to play the role of Peter Parker again in the new chapters dedicated to Spider-Man. During the podcast The Hot Micthe well-known insider Jeff Sneider stated that Holland reached an agreement to star in Spider-Man 4which still does not have a definite title, which will be the successor of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sneider also stated that the new contract signed by the actor includes a new trilogy, but the news has not been confirmed. Furthermore, it is not known whether these eventual three appearances will concern the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

Last year, the producer of the franchise Spider-Man Amy Pascal stated that Sony was planning the next three films in the saga collaborating with Marvel. “This is not the last film we will do together with Marvel“He declared Pascal to Fandango during the promotion of No Way Home. “We are ready to work on the next three films together with Tom Holland it’s at Marvel Studios. This is not our last film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe“.

Sony insiders believed the claims of Amy Pascalstating that there was no agreement relating to Spider-Man 4 or a new superhero trilogy. “I, Amy, Disney And Sony we are collaborating on the development of the new film, I do not want fans to experience the trauma of separation again as it happened later Spider-Man: Far From Home“Said al New York Times Kevin Feigepresident of the Marvel Studios. Sony And Disney, in 2015, they signed a deal for five films. After Spider-Man: Far From Home However, the two companies could not agree again, and among the fans the fear of the beloved superhero’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eventually the counterparts managed to reach an agreement, planning to work together on the development of Spider-Man: No Way Home and another movie Marvel.