A different direction is taking place in the day’s cycle. Atomic clocks and accurate astronomical measurements indicate that the length of the day began to increase suddenly, in a phenomenon that scientists do not know the reason for until now. According to Okaz.
This could have implications not only for our “timekeeping” but also for things like GPS and other technologies.
Over the past few decades, the Earth’s rotation on its axis, which determines the length of the day, has been accelerating, making our days shorter.
Last June, he set a record for the shortest day in half a century, in addition to being the shortest day ever this summer, due to the oscillation “irregular movement” in its axis; This means that she completed one cycle in less than 24 hours, estimated at just a fraction of a second, according to the Science Alert website.
In recent decades, there have been expectations that the movement of the Earth will slow down, which means longer days. But in the past few years, that trend has reversed, and the days are getting shorter. Despite this record, and since 2020, this “steady acceleration” has strangely turned into a slowdown, and the days are getting longer again, and the reason is so far a mystery.
Science Alert notes that the change in the time it takes the Earth to complete one revolution can be affected by earthquakes, storms, and tides.
