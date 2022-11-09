On November 9, the Ministry of Defense announced the difficult decision to maneuver troops to the left bank of the Dnieper from Kherson and part of the Kherson region and take up defense along the river. More than 115,000 residents have already been evacuated from the right bank. Experts told Izvestia about the possible reasons for this step. In a number of other areas, Russian troops resumed the offensive. In particular, street fighting continues for the city of Artemovsk.

To the other side

The decision to withdraw troops from the right bank of the Dnieper was announced during a report by the commander of the combined group of Russian troops, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu. Surovikin spoke about the problems with the supply of troops across the Dnieper due to the constant shelling of bridges and crossings.

— We successfully reflect these attacks. About 80-90% of missiles are shot down by Russian air defense systems. At the same time, up to 20% of them still achieve their goals. Engineering units of the group of troops restore the Dnieper crossings almost daily – Sergey Surovikin reported.

The enemy inflicts indiscriminate strikes on local governments, schools, hospitals, other socially significant facilities, civilians who are evacuated to the other side of the Dnieper, as well as on humanitarian aid distribution points. Under such conditions, the city of Kherson and the surrounding settlements cannot be fully supplied and function, the general emphasized.

Evacuation of Kherson residents Photo: TASS/EPA/STR

Due to the shelling of the structures of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the VFU and increase in the discharge of water from hydroelectric power stations controlled by Kyiv on the Dnieper, the threat of flooding of vast territories in the Kherson region with the prospect of death of the population has become a reality. Against the backdrop of a real threat to the civilian population and the possibility of complete isolation of the Russian group of troops in Kherson in the military department decided to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnieper River.

— For us, the life and health of Russian servicemen are always a priority. We must also take into account the threat to the civilian population. Make sure all civilians who want to can leave. Start withdrawing troops and take all measures to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment across the Dnieper River,” Sergei Shoigu ordered.

General Surovikin replied that “the maneuver of the troops will be carried out as soon as possible. Formations and units will occupy defensive lines and positions prepared in engineering respect on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

“A foothold on the right bank that we cannot maintain is a huge risk,” military expert Vladislav Shurygin explained to Izvestia. — Ukraine, having accumulated reserves, could soon arrange a cauldron and slaughter there. The high-precision systems at its disposal are already confidently covering both bridges and crossings leading to the right bank of the Kherson region. In this case, we cannot supply and support without huge losses. Accordingly, the command sees no point in fighting for a foothold on the right bank.

See also A grandmother demands 48 thousand dirhams in compensation for accusing her of beating her grandson Photo: RIA Novosti / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky

If the enemy managed to break through at least one of the three main directions near Kherson and reach the crossings, this would lead to a huge tragedy for the group says military expert Dmitry Boltenkov.

“The grouping of troops there showed examples of very steadfast defense, inflicted enormous damage on the advancing enemy,” the specialist emphasized. “But in conditions of insufficient supply, their forces were gradually depleted. There was no continuous front on the right bank; its length there was more than 150 km across the open steppe. With a shortage of forces, even a small success of the VFU in one of the three main sectors of the offensive could lead to a quick breakthrough to the Dnieper. And this would jeopardize the encirclement and defeat of our group behind him .

There were no trained reserves necessary for carrying out active operations in the Nikolaev-Kryvyi Rih direction, which could be additionally transferred, at the disposal of the command. In any case, the preparation of subunits and units from those mobilized will take another 2-3 weeks, and this is with the most primitive approach, without combat coordination in the subunits. If leaving the occupied territory is inevitable anyway, it is better to do this without first defeating your own troops by the enemy. The troops will still be useful to us summed up the expert.

Change of balance

Sergei Surovikin gave data on the losses of Ukrainian formations near Kherson. According to him, in the course of repelling Ukrainian attacks from August to October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 9.5 thousand servicemen killed and wounded, more than 200 tanks, 500 armored combat vehicles, about 600 vehicles for various purposes and over 50 artillery pieces and mortars.

According to the report of the general, in general, in October alone, the VFU lost over 12 thousand military personnel 18 aircraft, 12 helicopters, more than 200 tanks, over 800 other combat vehicles, 21 multiple rocket launchers, about 250 mercenaries were destroyed. Despite the high losses of manpower and equipment, the enemy does not abandon offensive attempts, all his attacks are timely suppressed.

The combat capabilities of the united group of troops have increased due to the mobilized citizens and volunteers. With their help, they increased the combat and numerical strength of military units operating in Ukraine.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Vitaly Nevar

The main task that will be assigned to the withdrawn group is the defense of the left bank, however, if necessary, these units and subunits can be involved in other directions, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia.

“I’m sure that defense lines were being prepared on the left bank all this time,” he explained. — Those units that defended the Kherson direction, most likely, will go to rest and resupply. Because the guys there kept the defense as long as they could, in conditions of difficult supplies. As a result, the following decision was made: we hand over the area, but we do not hand over people. We really appreciated how long we can hold the defense. If Kherson was located on two banks of the river, then something could be done. Let’s not forget about the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. Lots of factors, lots of cons. And the command was not going to sacrifice people who could get into the operational environment. The units that held the defense there can be involved in other directions.

Liberation of Pavlovka

— On the Kupyansky, Krasnolimansky, South-Donetsk directions, all offensive attempts were stopped and the opponents were thrown back to their original lines – said on Wednesday the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

In a report to the Minister of Defense, Sergei Surovikin said that in some areas, Russian troops resumed offensive operations. In the DPR, allied forces defeated the enemy on the right bank of the Bakhmutka River, Artemovsk is being blocked from the south, street fighting is going on in it. The offensive to liberate Marinka and Pervomaisky is successfully developing, the liberation of the settlement of Pavlovka is being completed in the South-Donetsk direction . In the area of ​​the Vremevsky ledge, Russian units pushed the enemy back and occupied the dominant heights in the depths of his defense.

During the day, operational-tactical and army aviation, rocket troops and artillery of Russia hit two command posts of the VFU and foreign mercenaries, an ammunition depot with rockets for HIMARS, Alder multiple launch rocket systems, 59 artillery units in firing positions and 181 areas of concentration of troops, told the Ministry of Defense.

See also Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to two decades of television success under the shadow of suspicion Photo: RIA Novosti / Valentin Kapustin

Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near the village Settlement of the Nikolaev region. Air defense forces shot down five UAVs, 25 HIMARS MLRS rockets in the areas of the settlements of Zelenovka, Antonovka, Novokairi, Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, Krasnorechenskoye and Stakhanov in the LPR, two Alder rockets in the area of ​​the Korsunka settlement and three HARM anti-radar missiles in the area settlement Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 332 aircraft, 172 helicopters, 2,470 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 anti-aircraft missile systems, 6,482 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 885 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 3,564 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 7152 units of special military vehicles, listed Igor Konashenkov.

Disrupt provocations

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry spoke about the military personnel who showed courage and dedication during the hostilities.

The jet battalion of the guards, Major Andrey Vishnyakov, supported the units that defended the settlement. Ukrainian formations tried to counterattack. During the fighting, despite retaliatory artillery and mortar shelling, Andrey Vishnyakov’s division inflicted irreparable damage on the units of the VFU . This made it possible to stop them from reaching the lines of attack and deploying reserves, and forced them to retreat to their original positions.

Junior Sergeant Vladimir Morozov, as part of the anti-tank division, performed special tasks to support motorized riflemen in defense. The VFU tried to break through the positions of the Russian troops with the support of artillery and mortars. Junior Sergeant Morozov ordered the ATGM crew to take an advantageous firing position, after which he attacked the militants.

Photo: TASS/Stanislav Krasilnikov

— During the repulse of the attack of the sabotage and reconnaissance group, the crew under the command of Vladimir Morozov destroyed one tank and seven nationalists. Damage inflicted forced the enemy to retreat – said the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Junior Sergeant Khetag Shavlokhov was conducting reconnaissance of the brigade’s route when he discovered a group of militants setting up firing positions. A battle ensued, the subordinates of the junior sergeant destroyed two vehicles and inflicted significant damage on the VFU.

“Thanks to Shavlokhov’s courage and competent actions, his department managed to thwart the impending provocations of Ukrainian nationalists against Russian troops,” the military department noted.