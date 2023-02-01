After falling in love with the knight Claudio, Tina Cipollari declares herself to Men and Women

Without any shadow of a doubt, Tina Cipollati is one of the already loved and talked about television characters in the world of entertainment. During the episode of Men and women aired on January 30, 2023, the columnist declared herself to the famous knight Claudio. Will the two go out together? Let’s find out all the details together.

TO Men and womenTina Cipollari seems to be serious about the Knight Claudius. The latter landed on the program conducted by Maria De Filippi to find a partner. After going out with Gemma, Michela and Gabriella, now it seems that his attention is directed to the well-known columnist:

I like you, I accepted Gemma’s number because I noticed her sad, we went to dinner. You are a forbidden fruit, put the roses and the card and I invite you to dinner.

Although the woman has no intention of moving to the female parterre, she would still go to dinner with him. Afterwards, the knight asked for his number, a gesture which greatly annoyed Gemma Galgani. This was the reply from Tina:

I’m serious, this gentleman is free, I’ve been single for a year and a half. I am looking for a man.

It’s not all. Cipollari has declared that she would like theexclusivethese were hers words:

There’s no mention of continuing with Gemma, I’m jealous, it would bother me. I want the exclusive, I came out and also annoyed that you dated these three ladies. Even if I say it jokingly, I’m serious, I’ll leave him the number. I’m not looking for an adventure, if you’re going to date me, date only me.

In the coming days, the two will go out to dinner together. Meanwhile, in the study of Men and womenthey also indulged in a dance in the center of the track. Finally, in response to Maria De Filippi who said she said incredulous regarding what happened, Tina said: