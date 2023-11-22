For many people, the franchise toy story It is synonymous with childhood, since it is one of the films to establish a before and after in animation, since it was one of the first full-length installments that was made entirely by the magic of the computer. However, disney has wanted to continue exploiting the saga despite the fact that there was a more than worthy closure in the third part, we are specifically talking about a little more than 10 years ago.

After the declaration of the production of the fifth part of this story, the voice actors who give life to the characters were not so sure about continuing with this path, one that by this time already felt like it was closed until the fourth narrative with the farewell of some characters. Especially Tim Allen I didn’t have much confidence to play again. Buzz Lightyear but it seems that his perspective has changed after being told about the concept.

Here is part of what was mentioned in a recent interview:

Bob Iger said it was on. In fact, he said it was going to happen. They approached Tom Hanks and me to reprise the roles. They don’t say anything about it. I asked myself then if four is too much, then five will be too much?

After the proposal was made to the actors, Tim Allen He began to reflect on whether it would be worth returning or going high with the farewell of the fourth installment, coming to the conclusion that he will at least make one more appearance in the voice of Buzz. And according to this, the screenwriter mentioned that it will be one of the best stories of PixarAdditionally, the co-star Tom Hanks He agreed to return, so it feels like family to be on the recording set.

In fact, he has given a suggestion of what the story could be like:

What if the entire story took place through Andy as an adult? He has kids, and they happen to be online and the kid says, ‘Have you ever seen this toy?’ and Andy sees that Buzz is missing a hand and they’re selling these old toys. Andy goes and gathers all the toys. He has to go out and find each one of them and put them back together, bring them back to his house and start all over again with his son.

For now, the synopsis of Toy Story 5, so we will have to wait a little longer to learn more about the film, and everything is shaping up to be given a first look in the D23 of 2024. Or there may also be details within the San Diego Comi-Con.

The film premieres in June 2025.

Via: The Tonight Show

Editor’s note: Honestly, the confirmation of the fifth film in this franchise feels excessive, but let’s hope at least it’s fun. And of course, with this chapter there is finally closure for all these childhood characters.