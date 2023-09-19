‘Thursday’s widows’ is the new Netflix miniseries that is causing a sensation in streaming. As we know, the latest releases on the platform have been a success: this Mexican production is no exception, since it has already entered the top 10 of most viewed series. Given such a good reception, many wonder if this program directed by Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz will have a second season.

Will ‘Thursday Widows’ have season 2?

‘Thursday’s widows’new Mexican miniseries that came to Netflixdespite being a success, It is not yet known if there will be a second season., so we must wait for the official announcement from the streaming giant. Furthermore, unlike other productions in the same category, such as ‘Who is Erin Carter?’ or ‘My dear girl’, this could continue its plot, because there are parts that can be developed even further.

‘The Widows of Thursdays’ is a Mexican series. Photo: Netflix

When does ‘Thursday Widows’ premiere on Netflix?

The miniseries ‘The Widows of Thursdays’ arrived on Netflix last Thursday September 14. This Mexican production has six episodes of approximately 40 minutes each, in which the tragic story of Teresa develops, who finds her husband and two of her friends dead.

What is ‘The Thursday Widow’ about?

“Upon arriving home, a woman discovers her husband and his two dead friends floating in the pool. The event moves the entire neighborhood community, who quickly define it as an accident. But the review of the latest activities of victims raises doubts about the accidental nature of these deaths. The facts will show that nothing is as perfect as it seems in the Altos de la Cascada neighborhood,” reads the synopsis of the miniseries ‘The Widows of Thursdays’.