Season 2 of ‘Loki’, series Marvel starring Tom Hiddleston, is close to its opening day and all fans are eager to know what it will be about and how it will be inserted into phase 5 of the UCM. Furthermore, one of the variants of Kang, the villain of this part of the story, will have an important participation in this new installment. For this reason, there is a lot of expectation for the series, and even more so when the rumors that Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of thorcould appear in fiction.

However, Hemsworth would not appear in the series as Thor himself, but as a character who already had a cameo during the first season of ‘Loki’. Who is it about?

Will Chris Hemsworth appear in ‘Loki’ season 2?

It was recently revealed that in season 1 of ‘Loki’ a scene containing a cameo of Chris Hemsworth, and which will be included in the Blu-Ray version that will go on sale prior to the premiere of the second season of the series. Despite this, the content of said scene has already gone viral on the internet, and shows Mobius reviewing the various moments in Loki’s timeline, when, in one of those lines, appears Throgthe frog variant of Thor, and which already had a cameo in episode 5 of the first installment.

In the deleted scene, Hemsworth is the one who lends his voice to Throg, thus opening the possibility that he could extend his participation in the new season of ‘Loki’ and even play said variant in ‘Thor 4’. This new character could lead to the introduction of many more stories to the new phase of the game. Marvel Cinematic Universebut first we would have to see what his participation in the new installment of the god of lies series would be like.

When does ‘Loki’ season 2 premiere?

The new installment of the series will premiere on October 6, 2023 on the platform Disney+. In this season we will be able to see Tom Hiddleston return as Loki and Sophia di Martino as Sylvie, a variant of Loki.

What will ‘Loki’ season 2 be about?

“Loki season 2 picks up after the shocking finale of the first season, as Loki finds himself embroiled in a battle over the fate of the Time Variation Agency. Along with Mobius, Huntress B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki will navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth about free will and a glorious purpose,” says the official synopsis of the second season of ‘Loki’.