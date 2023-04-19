Fallon Sherrock pulls April 1 joke after nine-darter: ‘Invited to play Premier League’

Fallon Sherrock attempted to prank her followers on Twitter on April 1. The 28-year-old Englishman, who became the first woman to beat a man at the World Cup darts in London’s Alexandra Palace in 2019, came with ‘splashing news’. The Englishwoman wrote on Twitter that she has been invited by the PDC for next year’s Premier League Darts, because she recently hit a nine-dart finish.