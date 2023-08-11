The unveiling of the Tesla Roadster is now six years ago. Back then we were blown away by the specifications, especially by the 0-100 time of 2.1 seconds. The Tesla Model S has now proven that such sprint times are quite possible. Still impressive, but the hype has been overtaken by time. And it may even be overtaken by this Fisker Ronin with over 1,000 hp.

The Fisker Ronin should arrive as early as 2025. For the time being, the Tesla Roadster is planned for 2024, but that could just as well be 2026. You never know with Tesla. In terms of specifications, the Fisker Ronin – which is indeed named after the film – is not inferior to the Roadster. It shoots to 100 km/h in about 2 seconds and has to go 1,000 kilometers on a single charge. The top speed is 275 km/h.

The Fisker Ronin is not cheap

It is not yet known how big the battery is and how much power the car will get exactly. Fisker does say that they make 999 for the equivalent of 350,000 euros each. The Fisker Ronin is a bit more practical than the Roadster because it has a back seat that can even seat three people. Due to the electrically operated gull-wing doors, getting into the back should be very easy.

The hardtop is carbon fiber and folds away. The wheels are also carbon fiber and the car itself is built on a space frame – just like Audi did with the A8 in 1999. Do you want one? Then you have to pay about 2,000 euros in advance. If you think it’s important: the Tesla Roadster could reach 400 km / h. This Fisker does not achieve that.