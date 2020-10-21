Research is working feverishly on a vaccine against the coronavirus. A German doctor is on the verge of a breakthrough.

Mainz – That Coronavirus is rampant in every country on earth. In the last few weeks the infections have increased again significantly. Politicians are warning of a second wave and even no longer rule out a lockdown.

Corona: German company is developing a vaccine

In order to finally put a stop to the corona pandemic, the science worldwide for one vaccine. But when can people expect such a serum? According to the experts at the Mainz company BioNTech, there will obviously be a new vaccine “very soon”. The pharmaceutical company around co-founder and CEO Ugur Sahin reports that the newly developed vaccine BNT162b2 is very successful in clinical trials. They have applied for the final approval.

The European Medicines Agency EMA in Amsterdam confirmed that the active ingredient would be checked in the so-called rolling review process. The EMA’s decision to begin the process is based on the encouraging preliminary data from both preclinical and early clinical trials in adults, the agency said. BioNTech itself is so confident that it has already started mass production. Approximately 100 million cans BioNTech plans before the end of this year, up to 750 million doses per year in the long term.

German doctor declares war on Corona

BioNTech is thus the first German company and, with AstraZeneca, the second overall to be approved by the EMA for this process. “The rolling review process will continue until there is sufficient evidence to support a formal application for approval,” said the EMA. To date, 37,000 participants have been included in the study, 28,000 have already received the second dose of vaccine.

“As we work to develop a potential vaccine at an unprecedented rate to get this one Put an end to the pandemic, it is our duty to ensure that we do this with the highest ethical standards and in accordance with sound scientific principles, ”said BioNTech CEO Sahin.

We provided an update on the potential timelines for the # COVID19 #vaccine candidate BNT162b2. We will seek approval only if the data provides a clear picture in three key areas: safety, efficacy, manufacturing quality. Read more in @WSJ by @bopanc. https://t.co/62njuhX3lu – BioNTech SE (@BioNTech_Group) October 16, 2020

The dream couple of science provides hope in the corona pandemic

Sahin and his Mrs. Özlem Türeci are internationally recognized as pioneers in cancer immunotherapy. After the outbreak of the pandemic, they immediately started the Research for a vaccine against the coronavirus. The company’s share price has tripled since March, valued at approximately $ 20 billion. Sahin and Türeci hold 18 percent of the share capital and are among the richest Germans.

Sahin’s family came to Cologne from Turkey when he was four years old. His father was a guest worker at Ford. Sahin first studied medicine in Cologne, later he worked as a doctor at the Cologne University Hospital and received his doctorate in 1992 with a thesis on Immunotherapy for tumor cells. The 55-year-old has been Professor of Experimental Oncology at the Mainz University Clinic since 2006. His wife Özlem Türeci also has Turkish roots; her father came to Germany as a doctor from Istanbul.

