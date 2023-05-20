The Region of Murcia seems fertile land for the overweight. Our Mediterranean condition points to the opposite, but the data is stubborn. A 2020 European health survey shows that almost 60% of our population is overweight or obese. This is the highest figure in the entire country, warns the specialist in endocrinology and nutrition Juan Madrid. According to the expert, “80% of obese children will be obese adults. Therefore, if we prevent childhood obesity, we are avoiding obesity in adults.” And this can be done even in the early stages of the child’s life and even before birth, in this case by adequately controlling the mother’s conditions, “of course, always advised by her doctor or gynecologist.”

Science now tries to go one step further and predict the appearance of obesity in later stages of life during the first months of the baby’s life, and also before it comes into the world. If it is achieved, the work to avoid it will be facilitated, basically by changing life habits, even in most cases in which genetics is behind the problem.

“This is a field of research that is arousing a lot of interest worldwide,” explains Dr. María Ángeles Núñez Sánchez, a specialist at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Biosanitary Research Institute in Murcia (IMIB), who heads a multidisciplinary group engaged precisely in this area.

Dr. Núñez carrying out some tests in the laboratory.



IMIB







His project focuses on “the search for biomarkers during the first months of life, that is, in babies even before birth, that can be analyzed using non-invasive and non-harmful techniques”, with the purpose, he summarizes, of ” that serve as warning signs to predict the appearance of obesity in later stages of life. By the way, he adds, it is also possible to get ahead of “other diseases related to obesity, such as type 2 diabetes.”

Almost 60% of the population of the Region of Murcia is overweight, the highest figure in Spain

By predicting the risk of obesity in the long term, specifically, it not only opens the way to “personalized prevention strategies” by affected individuals. In addition, the health system is also favored. Núñez points to a reduction in the “high economic impact that expensive pharmacological and surgical treatments used to treat obesity and related diseases currently have.”

Prediction



The objective is to know as soon as possible the trend towards being overweight in order to remedy it.

Health expenditure



Not only is it an individual benefit, the work also has a significant economic impact.

multidisciplinary



Gynecologists, pediatricians, nurses, nutritionists and biochemists participate in the study.

Socioeconomic impact



The summary of the research emphasizes that this “identification of new non-invasive biomarkers involved in the increase in adiposity has a great socioeconomic impact since it will allow the development of personalized prevention strategies from an early age, thus reducing the cost associated with the development of comorbidities”.

The project, in which gynecologists, paediatricians, nurses, nutritionists and biochemists participate, is distinguished by “the use of non-invasive or harmful techniques based on the analysis of easily obtained biological samples, such as saliva”, highlights its coordinator. This is an “especially important” point in studies of children, particularly infants. “The taking of samples that requires any type of invasive intervention for a clinical analysis, even minimal, as in the case of blood extraction, is a challenge when it comes to the child population and especially when we refer to newborn children,” he details. Dr. Nunez.



María Ángeles Núñez coordinates the multidisciplinary group that develops this research.



IMIB







With this study, which is funded by the Seneca Foundation, efforts are joined in an area in which other teams are also working internationally, such as that of Professor Chatherine Stanton, from the Teagsc Institute in Fermoy (Ireland), a pioneer in this field. type of investigations. In the Region, Dr. Elvira Larqué, from the Animal Physiology group of the Faculty of Biology of the University of Murcia (UMU) has also carried out studies in this area.

The latest Study on Food, Physical Activity, Child Development and Obesity in Spain (known by the acronym Aladino), published by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs with data from 2019, shows that 40% of Spanish children between the ages of three and nine have an excess of weight. 17.3% directly suffer from obesity. Only Italy and Greece surpass us in this bad index. The good conditions of the Mediterranean for eating a healthy diet and going outside to do some exercise seem to weigh less than some bad habits that are interesting to fight from the early stages of life, when also “it is the best time to develop [al niño] healthy eating habits”, insists endocrinologist Juan Madrid.