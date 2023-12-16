Season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' could end with many surprises. The successful series of America Television enters its final week and everything in Las Nuevas Lomas could take a resounding turn. In the preview of episode 370 we will see that 'Jimmy' will look for Alessia, who was exercising at the door of his house. Will the youngest of the Gonzales forget Dolores and seek to win back the chef?

The son of 'Charito' could be confusing his feelings for his girlfriend, with whom he seemed to be happy and on the right track; However, the good times he had with Alessia would make him change his mind about her and apologize for rejecting her. What will happen?

Why did 'Jimmy' and Alessia end up in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The main person responsible for the rupture between 'Jimmy' and Alessia was Rowing, 'Mike's' nephew, who started working at Francesca's company, but it was all a plan to take terrible revenge on the motorcycle taxi driver. After trying to get closer to Alessia, Remo took advantage of a small conflict with 'Jimmy' to hire an actor to pose as the youngest of the Gonzales, so that he could pretend that he was being beaten and be able to record everything on video.

This caused the young man to be expelled from the Maldini Corporation and his subsequent breakup with Diego Montalbán's daughter, who preferred to believe Remo, even though her lover always told the truth. This was the trigger for their separation, since 'Jimmy' He couldn't tolerate the fact that his beloved didn't believe in him, so, to his regret, he had to break up with her.

This plunged both characters into the deepest depression, who regretted that their relationship was cut short, for what they considered “silly,” but which demonstrated the lack of trust that existed, which was justified by the class difference between the two. .

Did Alessia discover Remo's plan?

After quite some time, Alessia and Remo consolidated their friendship and even planned to go on a trip together to Liechtenstein; However, everything would change overnight after the appearance of 'Piccolo', the actor 'Mike's' nephew hired to impersonate 'Jimmy'. He alleged that his conscience did not leave him alone after being part of a plan that ruined the life of the youngest Gonzales.

That is why he tried to talk to Alessia, to whom he told Remo's entire plan, but none of it worked, since the chef could not believe that such a Machiavellian plan had been planned by her friend. However, at the insistence of the artist, who was able to prove everything he said with evidence, Cristóbal's sister was able to realize the truth, so she confronted Remo, who had no choice but to accept everything, which led to his dismissal from Francesca's company.

After discovering Remo's plan, Alessia tearfully asked 'Jimmy' to come back, but was rejected. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Having discovered the whole truth, Alessia went to look for 'Jimmy' in order to apologize to him and ask him to resume their relationship, something that the young man totally rejected, since he was still upset with her and, furthermore, because he was happy with Dolores. But, even though at that moment she felt that her world was falling apart, the young woman tried by all means to win back her ex, something that unfortunately could not happen.