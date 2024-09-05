Due to various factors, including climate change, specialists had already warned that during 2024 they should expect important meteorological phenomena in the Atlantic and, in that context, Five tropical waves are observed moving in the area. These are the current perspectives regarding its development and the possible areas of impact.

A report from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that Various meteorological phenomena are developing in the Atlantic tropics which, although for now remain at low alert levels, will continue to be monitored. These are the outlooks for each of the climate effects currently monitored by the NHC in the Atlantic.

Outlook for the North Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico

In the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico, it continues to occur a wide area of ​​rain and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure phenomenon. Although the winds are not expected to be conducive to its development, towards the end of the week, it could grow, causing heavy rains along the northern Gulf Coast.

The impact is mainly in effect for the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. However, if the conditions are met and the system gains enough strength to become a tropical storm, then Torrential rains and flooding should be expected from the coasts of Texas to northern Florida and southern Georgia.

Thunderstorms are possible in Florida this weekend.

Northeast Atlantic Climate

The NHC is also monitoring the northeast Atlantic area due to the constant formation of rain and thunderstorms consequence of a phenomenon located near eastern North Carolina.

In this case, they have verified that the system is producing winds with forces close to those of a gale, so if the trend continues, could acquire tropical storm characteristics. However, it is expected that in the following days it will move north-northwest, that is, away from the coasts of the United States, and once it reaches colder waters on Saturday, its development will stop.

NHC monitors phenomenon in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic

For the Eastern Tropical Atlantic area, More limited rain activity is expected, Climate experts believe that the phenomenon causing the precipitation will move slowly, so they do not believe that it will develop to the point of causing alerts.

Climate outlook for the Caribbean Sea

For this area, the NHC notes that thunderstorms could combine with a westward-moving tropical wave over the western Caribbean Sea. Still, His perspective is that this phenomenon will not develop.

Central Tropical Atlantic, climate prediction

Finally, the NHC is monitoring a tropical wave located hundreds of kilometers east of the Leeward Islands that is producing rain and thunderstorms. However, strong winds are expected to inhibit its development in the coming days.