“Doctor Strange 2″ is about to have its theatrical release. Because the film is directed by sam raimithe filmmaker has met various media outlets eager to ask him about a possible fourth installment of his “Spider-Man” saga, which began in 2002 and was ‘revived’ with Tobey Maguire’s cameo in “Spiderman: no way home ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Spiderman: Kevin Feige confesses how it felt to get together with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

In that sense, the Screen Rant portal spoke with the filmmaker about how likely it is that they will give the green light to a new arachnid movie under his charge. However, his response was not very hopeful for the fans.

“At the moment, I have no plans to do “Spiderman 4”. And (Marvel and Sony) are so successful with the new version of Spiderman that I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not. I have not considered that,” he expressed.

As you remember, Raimi has been particularly interested in giving the Maguire franchise a proper closure. For this reason, he recently declared what the villain would have been and how the project would be a letter of vindication to his followers, as an apology for his past mistakes.

But everything indicates that this is not within his intentions in the near future. Still, the concept of the multiverse in the MCU could enable any kind of projects with other live-action adaptations of Marvel characters. In fact, this is how Tobey and Andrew Garfield managed to join forces with Tom Holland in “No way home”.

Now, it is not known how much the mentioned studies would be willing to take up old proposals of the ‘Trepamuros’. For now, Sony is focused on building its own cinematographic universe, for which they are already preparing “The Dead”, with Bad Bunny, in addition to other titles in progress.