With the arrival of Leo Messi there will be a before and after not only in the history of Inter Miami, but in general of the entire MLS and possibly the entire CONCACAF. Once the player ran out of options to return to Barcelona, he opted for the option of the team from the southern United States over the juiciest contract in the history of sports in Saudi Arabia, a decision he made thinking of convenience and comfort of his family.
More news about the transfer market
That being the case, David Beckham and the board of directors of the Florida team have been in charge of giving Leo weapons to be able to compete in sporting terms and also be comfortable within the club, thus, they signed a coach they liked like Gerardo Martino and some arrived of his closest friends to the squad, such as Busquets and Jordi Alba. The last movement failed with the figure of Luis Suárez, but there is a stellar place open and this could be delivered to Sergio Ramos.
Information from the press in Epsaña indicates that there are open and positive talks between Inter Miami and the defender to join the squad, something that the veteran does not see badly due to his closeness to the other two Spaniards in the club, and it is also known that in Paris he consolidated his relationship with the Argentine, for which, Sergio is open to taking the step to MLS. However, it is not the only club in the United States that wants him, as Carlos Vela’s LAFC intends to put an offer on his table.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#play #star #piece #Inter #Miami #Sergio #Ramos
Leave a Reply