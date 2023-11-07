Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa They were recently seen enjoying a play after the journalist invited the actress to see the performance; However, this would not be the only way out that they will have, since both characters were intercepted to detail a possible sentimental relationship. What did they say about their closeness?

Are Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa together?

TO Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa They have been romantically linked on more than one occasion and, although initially Milett ruled out having an affair with the host of ‘Bailando’, recently his statements changed. When asked about a possible relationship, Marcelo admitted: “Why not? I love her (…). If it happens, it will happen What do I know?” For his part, Milett He assured: “If things have to happen, they will happen. “There is no need to rush anything at all because no one is in a hurry.”.

In the same line, Tinelli He promised to prepare a gin and tonic and Milett accepted that he would like to prepare a Pisco Sour of passion fruit. ““I make the drink and he makes the food,” said Figueroa.

Milett and Marcelo went to the theater together. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/broadcast See also Bankinter earns 685 million until September in full rate rise

Did Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa travel together?

Although a well-known journalist stated that Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa They traveled together to Uruguay, the television presenter denied having traveled with her. In fact, Mercedes Ninci He dared to affirm that he traveled on a private flight and she on a commercial one, but that they later went to pick her up by car. “There is confirmed romance“, stated Ninci.

Figueroa He admitted that they were in the same country, but in different cities. She in Montevideo and he in her mansion in Punta del Este.