Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez has excited with his presentation in the free practices of the Bahrain Grand Prix, in which he finished in first and third place. However, the man from Guadalajara is not the only Mexican driver who will be this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, since two of his compatriots will race in the formula 3.

Rafael Villagómez with Van Amersfoort Racing and Alejandro Garcia with Jenzer Motorsport they will be in the lower category of the FIA ​​this year. The season will have 10 rounds and some of them will coincide with the competition weekends in the Formula 1as is the case of Bahrain.

The classification in sakhir for Formula 3 it was held this Friday the 3rd and tomorrow Saturday the first race of the season will take place. For Rafael VillagomezIt will be his third campaign in the category and second with the Dutch team, with which he raced in 2022 and scored only two points.

The man from Guanajuato will have his third season in the category. Photo: Instagram @rafaelvillagomez

Originally from León, Guanajuato, the 21-year-old pilot has experience in the British F4 Championship, the Euroformula Open, the French F4 Championship and the Asian F3 Championship. His best result was the sixth place obtained in the French country, during the 2020 season.

As to alex garciais originally from Mexico City and at the age of 19 will contest his first season in Formula 3, after gaining experience in the Spanish F4 Championshipwhere he finished in position 22 in 2020 and 24 in the 2021 season.

However, last year he competed in the Euroformula Openwhere he achieved a decent seventh place, so he will look for a good result as a rookie this year in formula 3. In addition to Bahrain, the events in the category that will coincide with Formula 1 are Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, ​​Spielberg, Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.