A large number of City Hall officials went to Mexico City since last Friday to celebrate yesterday together with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the fifth anniversary of the victory achieved at the polls by the Fourth Transformation. According to the mayor, everyone asked that the day be discounted, in addition to the fact that the municipal president himself also went to the country’s capital. But the discount would not be one, but two days, because according to article 22 of the Labor Law for Public Servants of the State and Municipalities, they are obliged to work six days, and since early Friday they left the The vast majority would be Friday and Saturday the days that they did not go to work, so it will be necessary to see if they really do not get paid for those days.

Due to the phenomenon weather called “beatrice” they had to close Beaches of the municipality since Friday, since the waves that were occurring for that reason were up to three meters high, so to avoid accidents, the personnel of the Civil Protection Directorate had to proceed in this way. The head of said address, Hildefonso Castro, asked people not to go swimming in these conditions, as it would put their lives at risk, so if you are going to the gloriesbe it just to eat or walk on the beach, but not to bathe, because only then can they help to avoid incidents.

both the pool like the wading pool Hernando de Villafañe Park They will be free these days, because the municipality wants to give people that option to go to mitigate the heat, since normally a fee is charged for using them. This week the pools of the aforementioned park were still closed because they were undergoing maintenance, but it is assumed that this weekend they would already be operating, because if they are still closed, the offer of free admission would not be of much use.

This week he walked by Guasave the rector of the Autonomous university of Occident, Sylvia Paz Díaz Camacho, who together with the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero made the formal delivery of the emblematic clock that a group of friends repaired and that is operating again in the building of the Centro neighborhood, of that university. Surely the rector took the opportunity to tell the municipal president about the progress they are making in the rehabilitation of the Deportivo Peimbert Camachowhich was intended to return to the hands of the municipality because the UAdeO it was very neglected, but they already got their act together in that regard, what was not known is if the university already returned to the City Council the money that they owed for the payment of the electricity bills of said property, because not even for that reason they were concerned at the UAdeO, and when the subject was brought up, it was said that the staff of the university house had already communicated directly with the municipality’s Treasury area to analyze the way in which said resource would be returned, but no more was known. .