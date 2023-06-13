CANNOT CONVINCE IN Türkiye 🇹🇷

Sivasspor FC will not validate the purchase option of Jordy Caicedo, the Ecuadorian player will have to report to Tigres to find out his situation.

The 25-year-old striker only managed to score three goals in 17 appearances for the Turkish team. pic.twitter.com/sgoRJxADN6

— FAFHOO (@Fafhoo) June 12, 2023