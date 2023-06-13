The current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigres, continue to work at forced marches to be able to close signings for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
While it is true that minimal changes are expected in the squad led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi, it has now been reported that the striker Jordy Caicedo could be back.
According to the first reports, the Ecuadorian soccer player will be back after the team of the Sivasspor from Türkiye The purchase option was not validated and they did not negotiate for a contract extension, this due to the poor performance presented by the footballer, where in 17 games he only managed 3 scores, taking into account league, Cup and Europa League games.
Jordy Caicedo has a current contract with tigers until 2026, so he must return as soon as possible to report to the cat team, who will make the decision to consider him for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, or if they make him transferable again.
However, due to the issue of foreigners, it is difficult for the strategist Robert Dante Siboldi to consider it. Although they could negotiate with the Pumas team, who was interested in his services, however, the signing did not prosper due to the high salary of the 25-year-old footballer.
On the other hand, and according to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of Jordy Caicedo in the leg market is around 2 million dollars.
