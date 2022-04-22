Mexico City.- Kate del Castillo, Natalia Lafourcade and other members of the Collective “Save me from the Train”who oppose the Mayan Train megaproject, accepted the invitation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to speak at the National Palace the section of the work that will supposedly impact the Mexican jungle.

“We accept your invitation to the National Palace to achieve this important dialogue for the jungle, the Mayan aquifer and the development of the Peninsula,” they wrote in a statement.

The group of public figures joined the “Sélvame Del Tren” campaign after the modification of Tram 5 South of the train, which, according to them, would destroy flora, fauna and the largest underground river system in the world.

Through this campaign, artists such as Rubén Albarrán and Eugenio Derbez denounced that the change in the construction of the aforementioned work was made without consulting the public and without carrying out the respective impact studies.

In addition to Albarrán and Derbez, among the dissenters are: Kate del Castillo, Natalia Lafourcade, Omar Chaparro, Ana Claudia Talancón and Bárbara Mori, who have raised their voices since last March to demonstrate against the project within the “Sélvame Del Tren” campaign. .

The Mayan Train is one of the great projects of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador Government. It consists of the construction of 1,554 kilometers of railway in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

200 billion Mexican pesos (the equivalent of 9.3 billion US dollars) have been invested in the project.

However, the Mayan Train project has become the target of criticism by some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and by indigenous groups in southern Mexico due to its environmental impact.

Controversial section of the Mayan Train

President López Obrador questioned last Tuesday the ruling of a judge who provisionally suspended the construction of section 5 of the great project and pointed out the existence of “a campaign against the Mayan Train, financed by international organizations and businessmen.”

Such statements were made by the president one day after a Yucatan judge provisionally suspended the construction of section 5 of the Work. This section seeks to connect the towns of Playa del Carmen and Tulúm, Quintana Roo.