A good book is stylistically in order, convincingly credible and it leaves something to your own interpretation. And perhaps most importantly: a good book has a completely individual atmosphere. Because of the latter you will sail forever with the little captain on the Nooitlek and you will still run through the woods with Ronja de Roversdatter long after your youth.

Opportunity inequality

Marjolijn Hof, already the winner of almost every major youth literature prize in the Netherlands (for her debut A small chance she received the Golden Granger, for The rules of three the Woutertje Pieterse Prize), wrote with Madame Petrova .’s cards is just such a book. A rich adventure novel that completely envelops you. The novel is the sequel to Lepelsnijder, which was nominated for the Woutertje Pieterseprijs in 2018. The parts can also be read independently of each other.

The setting of Madame Petrova .’s cards reminds me of Astrid Lindgren’s The Brothers Lionheart. Medieval, fairytale-like, with a raw edge of child labour, alcoholism and poverty. In this world you drink beer, there are guards at the city gate and there is an exciting, but completely natural inequality of opportunity.

Where spoon cutter got off to a slow start, with long environmental sketches and little action, is Madame Petrova .’s cards exciting and intriguing from the start.

The story begins where spoon cutter has ended. Twins Silke and Janis have fled the Holderstate estate. There they lived under the regime of two cruel cousins ​​who ran the estate after the puzzling death of the twins’ parents. The cousins ​​believe in a prophecy that the twins will one day kill each other. Driven by greed, they urge the children to kill each other in the hopes of seizing the regal Holderstate for good.

Threatening contrast

The twins have fled into the woods. Silke poachs rabbits, Janis cuts spoons out of undergrowth to sell at the market. Soon they fall into the hands of a fortune teller. She teaches Silke the trade, gives them a bag of straw to sleep on and a plate of warm whatever to eat, but she mainly abuses the children. In the dead of night they run away again, through a river through the forest, past remote farms, until they find a warm welcome at an inn full of soldiers.

Janis and Silke are strong characters in atmospheric settings. Although Janis in Madame Petrova .’s cards is less sympathetic to the reader than he is in spoon cutter was less naive and, above all, much more direct, the character gets more depth as a result. It makes the story more exciting. Janis’s adamant desire to return to the mountains where he grew up in frugality before moving to wealthy Holderstate stands in ominous contrast to his sister’s longing for her trusty Holderstate. When the twins eventually split with an uncertain agreement to see each other again in the spring, the reader feels a constant doubt and tension as to whether that will indeed happen.

It is not often that you come across such a breathtaking diptych. Hof seems to have weighed every sentence on a gold platter. Every well-chosen detail and every fine description contributes to the unmistakable, original atmosphere that this diptych carries within it. Hof neatly works out the storylines in Madame Petrova .’s cardsbut not too detailed. For example, what about the cousins? Will the twins ever see Holderstate again? She seems to be keeping the door ajar for a sequel, as she did with spoon cutter. That would be wonderful news, because who can read the last page of Madame Petrova .’s cards has slammed just want more.