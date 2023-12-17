Ten cars that could increase significantly in value in 2024: they have been listed.

Investing money can be done in many ways. Your fortune can become an even bigger fortune if you invest it in the right cars. The problem, however, is that the car market is difficult to predict. A limited car usually sounds like value retention itself, but in cases like the McLaren Senna, that would be quite disappointing. It is precisely the cars for which the values ​​seem to be disappointing that they sometimes become worth a lot. Think back to the people who dumped a Porsche Carrera GT (now worth over a million) in the 2009 crisis for around $200,000.

Hagerty Bull Market list

Just like every year, Hagerty picks up the biggest gainers to make a forecast for 2024. According to them, these are the ten cars you should keep an eye on before they become far too expensive. Or of course to buy now and see your money become more valuable. Please note that this list is aimed at the American market, but there are certainly models that we also receive. You can leave suggestions for modern future classics in the comments, a free tip from the undersigned is that fifth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTIs may be on the rise (objectivity is my strong suit).

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

The version of the Lamborghini Countach that always makes you wonder if it is the best or worst. In terms of numbers, this gift for 25 years of Lamborghini in 1989 is of course the peak of Lamborghini's abilities. The 5.2 liter V12 delivered a big 455 hp in the 25th. Enough to milk the Countach one more time before the Diablo appeared.

In fact, the 25th is to the Countach what the SVJ is to the Aventador. A model that appears very late in the line-up and where the appearance is not nearly as 'clean' as the original. Retrospectively, there is still a powerful aspect of the Countach 25th: the body kit was designed by Horacio Pagani. With the well-known film cars from The Wolf of Wall Street, the 25th received some attention again in 2023 and prices are on the rise. According to Hagerty, the most expensive ones in top condition go for as much as $770,000 and you shouldn't expect less than $345,000.

Chrysler Town & Country

The Woody Wagon you may be familiar with the one where the back of a station wagon is covered with wood. The president of Chrysler in the 1940s was also the president of a lumber company, so the choice of wood in cars was quite logical. More variants of the car with wood were released, including the Town & Country Convertible.

This Town & Country was offered in the Netherlands at Gallery Aaldering.

The combination 'woody' and convertible is a cool one and something we haven't seen very often. The production years from the early 1940s to 1949 and the production run of approximately 15,000 copies make the Town & Country a rare car in any case. According to Hagerty, another factor is that restoration is a nightmare because maintaining the wood was not easy. And sticking ultra-modern imitation wood on it is of course cheating. Hence, a good T&C can still yield $144,000.

BMW M3 (E92)

The BMW M3 (E46) has been on the rise for years. Especially as CSL, this is the ultimate further development of the BMW M3 as it was in the 90s and 00s. At the end of the 2000s, the M3 had to follow the trend that was going on in Germany: an engine that was as anti-socially large as possible with as much horsepower as possible. With the Audi RS4 and its 4.2 liter V8 next to the impossibly big 6.2 liter V8 in the Mercedes C63, the 3.2 liter straight-six of the M3 was not big enough. The E92 received a V8 for the first time. A further developed version of the S62 V8 from the E39 M5, which was from then on called S65 (B40 in the M3, B44 in the 4.4 liter M3 GTS). This high-revving engine and its 420 hp ensured that the M3 could once again participate in the automotive landscape of the time.

The main reason that the BMW M3 E92 will remain special forever is because it is the first and last M3 with a V8. From the F80 generation onwards, the M3 became a straight-six again and this time with turbos, which is still the case and will remain so in the future. The time when extra horsepower came from simply increasing the engine and cylinder capacity is a thing of the past. That's why a pristine BMW M3 E92 can cost around $65,000. Special versions such as the GTS and CRT sedan are already far above that, and a while ago a manual E92 in an Individual color was even sold for more than 100,000 dollars.

Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

You obviously know the name Evolution from the ten generations of Mitsubishi Lancer that were prepared for rallying. At that time, the rule was set for each class that the cars had to be homologated with a street version that was virtually identical. So when Mitsubishi set their sights on the Dakar rally, an extreme Evolution version of the Pajero was developed. And yes, it simply had to be sold for street use.

Compare this 3.5 liter V6 powered Pajero with 280 hp (given up thanks to the gentlemen's agreement), which won the Paris-Dakar rally several times, with the Mitsubishi ASX that is currently being sold. Then you understand why Mitsubishi fans see a completely decimated brand. They are really no longer made like this and values ​​of up to and including 70,000 dollars prove this.

Ferrari FF

The bloodline of Ferraris with room for four has always been a series of mavericks. The somewhat strange 400i, the very nice drying 456 and the 'then very ugly, now okay' 612 Scaglietti had room for four, a V12 in the front and especially luxury was the focus, otherwise you would have to buy a 550 or 599 . This series came to a nice strange tipping point in 2011.

The successor to the Ferrari 612 was called FF for Ferrari Four. This not only refers to the number of seats, but also to the number of driven wheels. Four-wheel drive was a new challenge for Ferrari and the FF had an advanced system on board. To guarantee more comfort and to create a large trunk, the FF became a kind of hatchback. While there is a blubber-thick naturally aspirated 6.3 liter V12 with 660 hp in the front. Ferrari even provided a successor with the GTC4Lusso, which as T also had a V8. However, that's where the bloodline ends. Ferrari thinks it will continue with the Purosangue SUV, but that is different. The concept for the FF is therefore not worth repeating and as a used car you quickly get a lot of car for your money. You could once get them for somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 in certain markets, but that's now up to $177,000.

Jaguar XKR

Jaguar's junior Aston Martin. For the exciting new millennium, the Jaguar XJS was replaced after years of service by a brand new coupe with a stunning appearance. According to the designers, the XK is what happens when you translate the E-Type to 2000. The result is a car that is still very beautiful and up to date.

However, you no longer had to expect a V12, but the V8 with supercharger was a wonderfully roaring engine for this Yay in its top version XKR. You can pick up a little bit of XK for rock-bottom prices – you pay the rest to your garage – but a top-notch XKR is starting to become special. At $38,900 it is still doable, but this will probably be more.

Chevrolet Impala SS

This is another car that emphasizes that the list is focused on the US. We Europeans only understand the muscle car days if you are a real foodie. The concept of a battleship on wheels with a huge V8 is of course great for everyone and for Chevrolet this was the one muscle sedan of the time.

The first generation Impala SS with its 409 cui V8 (6.7 liter) is already something special, the second generation always seems to have been somewhat in the shadow of other Chevrolet muscle cars such as the Camaro, Nova and Chevelle. Only 546 copies of the L72 V8 were sold and not all of them are left. Those that are left should still yield $44,500 under the best conditions.

Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler

We all remember the Jeep Wrangler. Originally the Willys Jeep that 'liberated America', it became over the years a utilitarian vehicle for all kinds of purposes. Slightly less known is the Jeep CJ-8, popularly called 'Scrambler'. Even though it looks like the short Wrangler, it had a longer wheelbase and rear overhang. The CJ-8 has a history with Ronald Reagan, who had one to take care of his ranch.

The Scrambler also suffers from being overshadowed, because this version was only available between 1981 and 1988 and around 30,000 were sold. The current Jeep Gladiator, also a longer Wrangler, is somewhat reminiscent of the Scrambler. Perhaps this is why its popularity is increasing somewhat. A good Scrambler costs $52,600.

Ford Thunderbird

You know the Ford Thunderbird from the brilliant first generation from 1955, one of the cars that made the 1950s iconic. Or a rather hopeless retro attempt from Ford in the 00s. There have been many generations in between. The second generation was also a stunning thing. The third generation, sold from 1964, was clearly a further development of this. It did receive the right technical changes, including extra horsepower and the addition of a 7.0 liter V8.

Where all the children from the fifties mainly focuses on the original model, it was the third generation that is now starting to become interesting for the generation of people in their sixties. Prices therefore climb to $56,400.

Plymouth Prowler

The last in the list is a car that has always been misunderstood. Chrysler suddenly had a series of retro-style models in the late '90s and early '00s. The PT Cruiser, based on the Airflow, for example. The Prowler was a kind of hotrod: a two-seater with a large stern, pointed front and open wheels. An unprecedented design, especially knowing that it would be the last of its kind.

The Plymouth Prowler (also called the Chrysler Prowler in its last year after the dissolution of Plymouth) did have a disadvantage for fans of hot rods: a V8 was not available. The 3.5 liter V6 with 215 hp was the best you were going to get. The appearance of such a car should be accompanied by an old-fashioned nice big block. Yet the Prowler was ultra-modern: extensive use of aluminum to create strong yet light constructions. Hagerty is talking about one of Chrysler's most technically advanced cars ever. Prices for Prowlers are skyrocketing again, up to $55,000. Bonus points if you still have the original Prowler trailer (yes, there was a trailer with the same stern as the Prowler, for your Prowler).

As mentioned, this is Hagerty's list for the US, a few of which are certainly relevant to our market. You can unleash your inner market expert in the comments if you have any suggestions for where your money should go. (through Hagerty)

