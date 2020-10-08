69’s maharathi pitted against army of youth Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is currently 69 years old. Tejashwi Yadav, who is challenging him in the elections, is 30 and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is 32 years old. Even if we add the age of both the brothers, this number reaches only 62. At the same time Chirag Paswan, National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), is also trying his best to defeat Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan is also 37 years old. Ever since the LJP split from the NDA in Bihar, Chirag has started praising Tejashwi Yadav again. At the moment, Nitish Kumar has become both a political enemy in Bihar’s politics and Chirag. Even if you add a lamp and a stunning age, this number reaches 67, which is two years less than Nitish’s age.

Lalu, Nitish, Ram Vilas came out with grief Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan, who came into politics as student leaders in the JP movement, belong to the three villages. The three leaders fought for social justice and reached the heights of politics. All of them have not only seen poverty and gurbat closely, but grew up in it. Perhaps this is the reason that his politics also revolved around these things. Lalu Prasad Yadav has told the stage many times that his mother did not recognize a 100 rupee note. Lalu Yadav, coming from this condition, became so obsessed with earning money that he and his family’s name came up in all the scams. Alam is that Lalu Prasad Yadav is being convicted in a corruption case.

Nitish doing two hands with silver spoon boys In this year’s assembly elections, Nitish Kumar Ekloute is among the three prominent faces who are sitting on the political pitch. Interestingly, Nitish Silver Spoon Boys, who have risen from poverty, are competing with young faces like Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and Chirag. Comparing all these, while Nitish has lived every color of the real India, Tejashwi or Chirag has not experienced the flame of poverty even remotely. Not only this, he has inherited politics, while Nitish, Lalu and Ram Vilas have made their political ground through their hard work and intellectual ability.

BJP’s command is also in the hands of youth Naturally, if Nitish Kumar departs from the politics of Bihar, then an era in state politics will pass with him. In BJP, Sushil Kumar Modi remains the only big face of that era. Many more young faces like 54-year-old Nityananda Rai, Sanjay Jaiswal of the same age, Mangal Pandey, 47, are in the queue to be replaced.

Leaders like Pappu Yadav and Mukesh Sahni are also young faces Apart from other parties, the VIP head Mukesh Sahni, who does politics of backward, is also 39 years old. Senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh has also made son Shubhanand Mukesh his successor. Even leaders like Pappu Yadav, 52, would be considered younger than the Lalu-Nitish era. It is clearly visible that after the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the politics of the state will completely go into the hands of the youth. However, it will be decided on the public whether it wants to run Nitish’s era for a few more days or not.

